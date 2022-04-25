Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

TORONTO — The Boston Red Sox put right-handers Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford on the restricted list before Monday night’s game in Toronto, the opener of a four-game series north of the border.

To enter Canada, the Canadian government requires a person must have received a second vaccine dose – or one dose of Johnson & Johnson – at least 14 days prior to entry.

Houck had previously acknowledged being unvaccinated.

Players who go on the restricted list because they are unvaccinated against COVID-19 do not get paid and do not accrue major league service time.

Catcher Kevin Plawecki rejoined the team Monday after missing seven games while on the COVID-19 injured list, but has not yet been added to the roster.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora has missed the past four games after being infected with COVID-19. Boston infielder Jonathan Arauz has been on the COVID-19 IL since April 19.

The Red Sox recalled right-hander Tyler Danish from Triple-A Providence and selected righty John Schreiber from Triple-A.