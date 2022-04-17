Tigers place Báez on 10-day IL with thumb soreness

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Detroit Tigers placed star shortstop Javier Baez on the 10-day injured list Saturday with right thumb soreness before a game at Kansas City.

The move is retroactive to Wednesday. Baez has missed four games with the thumb issue despite negative X-rays. He’s eligible to rejoin the team for a series against Colorado next weekend.

Baez signed a $140 million, six-year deal with Detroit in the offseason. He’s hitting .316 with one homer and four RBIs in five games.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch also said that right-hander Casey Mize has a sprained right elbow. Mize was added to the 10-day IL on Friday.

Right-hander Wily Peralta had his contract selected from Triple-A. The 32-year-old was 4-5 with a 3.07 ERA in 18 starts and one relief appearance for the Tigers last season.

He agreed last month to a minor league contract that called for him to receive a $2.5 million, one-year deal if added to the 40-man roster. He can earn $500,000 in performance bonuses for starts: $100,000 each for 10, 12, 15, 20 and 22.

Detroit opened a 40-man roster spot by designating right-hander Bryan Garcia for assignment before Saturday’s game at Kansas City. The Tigers optioned Elvin Rodriguez to Toledo.