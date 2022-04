Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota Twins are delaying their season opener until Friday due to expected bad weather.

The Twins were due to open at Target Field on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, but the forecast calls for a rain-snow mix and cold conditions.

Friday had been a planned off day. The rescheduled opener is set for same 3:10 p.m. CT start time.