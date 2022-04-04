Harrison Bader agrees to 2-year, $10.4M contract with Cardinals

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

JUPITER, Fla. — Gold Glove-winning outfielder Harrison Bader and the St. Louis Cardinals agreed to a two-year, $10.4 million contract and avoided salary arbitration.

Bader gets a $1 million signing bonus as part of the deal and salaries of $4.7 million in each of the next two seasons.

Bader’s 2023 salary can increase by an additional $2.25 million: $250,000 each for 350 plate appearances or 85 starts, 400-98 and 450-111, and $500,000 apiece for 500-124, 550-137 and 600-150.

He had bests of a .267 average, 16 homers and 50 RBIs in 103 games last season and has a career average of .244 with 47 homers, 147 RBIs and 40 stolen bases in parts of five seasons.