Brewers sign José Ureña to 1-year, $1.25M contract

MILWAUKEE — Former Miami Marlins and Detroit Tigers pitcher Jose Urena has signed a one-year, $1.25 million contract with the Milwaukee Brewers

The NL Central champion Brewers announced the signing as a minor league contract and immediately selected him to the major league roster.

He can earn $1.55 million based on starts: $50,000 for five, $100,000 for 10, $200,000 for 15, $300,000 for 20, $400,000 for 25 and $500,000 for 30. Urena can earn $1.05 million for relief appearances: $50,000 for 20, $100,000 for 30, $150,000 for 40, $200,000 for 50, $250,000 for 60 and $300,000 for 70.

He would have a $250,000 salary if assigned to the minor leagues.

Urena, 30, went 4-8 with a 5.81 ERA for the Tigers last season in 26 appearances, including 18 starts. The right-hander had 67 strikeouts and 42 walks in 100 2/3 innings.

He owns a 36-54 career record with a 4.77 ERA, and 473 strikeouts and 250 walks in 697 2/3 innings. Urena pitched for the Marlins from 2015-20.

Urena’s best seasons came in 2017 and 2018. He went 14-7 with a 3.82 ERA in 2017 and was 9-12 with a 3.98 ERA in 2018.