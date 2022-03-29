White Sox acquire OF Adam Haseley in trade with Phillies

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Chicago White Sox added to their outfield depth, acquiring Adam Haseley in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Chicago sent minor league pitcher McKinley Moore to Philadelphia for Haseley, a .264 hitter over parts of three big league seasons. Outfielder Blake Rutherford was designed for assignment by the reigning AL Central champions to make room on their 40-man roster.

The White Sox lost Andrew Vaughn when he got hurt making a diving catch in the outfield. The 23-year-old Vaughn, the No. 3 pick in the 2019 amateur draft, was diagnosed with a hip pointer, but he could start playing in games again in one to two weeks.

Haseley was selected by Philadelphia with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2017 amateur draft. He has appeared in 72 games in center field, 35 in left and 19 in right.

He made his big league debut in 2019, batting .266 with five homers and 26 RBIs in 67 games.

Haseley was the Phillies’ Opening-Day center fielder last year, but he appeared in just nine games with the big league club. He hit .233 in 56 games in the minors.

Moore, 23, was selected by Chicago in the 14th round of the 2019 draft. The 6-foot-6 right-hander went 2-2 with a 4.20 ERA in 37 games in the minors last year.