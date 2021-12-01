Teams spend $1B on day MLB, union likely head to lockout

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NEW YORK- Major league teams committed to over $1 billion in salaries in one day for the first time Wednesday, hours before the league was expected to lock out the players following the 11:59 p.m. EST expiration of the collective bargaining agreement.

The Texas Rangers led the spending spree, finalizing deals with shortstop Corey Seager for $325 million over 10 years and infielder Marcus Semien for $175 million over seven years.

The Detroit Tigers locked up Javier Baez on a $140 million, six-year deal, ace Max Scherzer got $130 million over three years from the New York Mets, and right-hander Kevin Gausman landed with the Toronto Blue Jays for $110 million over five years. Twins center fielder Byron Buxton also finalized a $100 million, seven-year contract to remain with Minnesota.

The 17 deals and counting announced Wednesday totaled $1,151,250,000, part of more than $1.9 billion in new contacts handed out in the days ahead of the CBA expiration.

The union and league are likely headed for a protracted labor dispute after the average major league salary fell on opening day in 2021 for the fourth consecutive season.

Among the other deals completed Wednesday:

– OF Avisail Garcia to Miami, $53 million over four years

– LHP Alex Wood to San Francisco, $25 million over two years

– INF Eduardo Escobar to New York Mets, $20 million over two years

– INF/OF Leury Garcia to the Chicago White Sox, $16.5 million over three years

– C Yan Gomes to the Chicago Cubs, $13 million over two years

– RHP Yimi Garcia to Toronto, $11 million over two years

– RHP Corey Knebel to Philadelphia, $10 million over one year

– RHP Corey Kluber to Tampa Bay, $8 million over one year

– RHP Andres Munoz with Seattle, $7.5 million over four years

– C Roberto Perez to Pittsburgh, $5 million over one year

– C Kevin Plawecki with Boston, $2.25 million over one year