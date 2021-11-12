LHP Joely Rodríguez stays with Yankees, gets new 1-year deal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

CARLSBAD, Calif.- Left-hander Joely Rodriguez and the Yankees agreed to a one-year contract Wednesday night, three days after New York declined a $3 million option in favor of a $500,000 buyout.

The 29-year-old Rodriguez was acquired from Texas on July 29 with outfielder Joey Gallo for minor league right-hander Glenn Otto and infielders Ezequiel Duran, Trevor Hauver and Josh Smith. Frequently lined up against opponents’ best left-handed hitters, Rodriguez was 1-0 with a 2.84 ERA in 21 games with the Yankees.

He finished the season 2-3 with one save and a 4.66 ERA in a career-high 52 relief appearances, holding left-handed batters to a .203 average (12 for 59).

Rodriguez is 3-5 with one save and a 4.62 ERA in four seasons with Philadelphia (2016-17), Texas (2020-21) and the Yankees. He pitched in Japan for the Central League’s Chunichi Dragons in 2018-19, going 3-7 with a 1.85 ERA in 90 relief appearances.