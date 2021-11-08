Twins hire former Padres manager Tingler as bench coach

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MINNEAPOLIS- Former San Diego Padres manager Jayce Tingler was hired Monday as bench coach of the Minnesota Twins, who also picked David Popkins as their new hitting coach.

Tingler went 116-106 over two seasons with the Padres, who made the playoffs in 2020 but collapsed down the stretch this year, resulting in his dismissal.

Prior to his time in San Diego, Tingler spent 13 seasons in a variety of roles with the Texas Rangers. The 40-year-old Tingler was drafted as an outfielder by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2003 and played parts of four seasons in the minor leagues before turning to coaching.

The 31-year-old Popkins was the hitting coach for the Class A Great Lakes Loons in 2021, a Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate. Popkins played three minor league seasons as an outfielder in the St. Louis Cardinals system and three years of independent league ball, before going into coaching.

Tingler fills the void left when Mike Bell died of cancer in March.

Popkins replaces Edgar Varela, who was reassigned to a minor league role.