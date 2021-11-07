Cubs pick up Wade Miley’s $10 million option

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs have exercised their $10 million option for left-hander Wade Miley.

It had been expected since the team claimed Miley off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds.

Miley, who turns 35, went 12-7 with a 3.37 ERA in 28 starts for Cincinnati this season. He threw his first career no-hitter in a 3-0 win at Cleveland on May 7.

If Chicago had not picked up Miley’s option, it would have owed him a $1 million buyout.

The Cubs are looking for pitching help after going 71-91 this year for their first losing record since 2014. They finished with a 4.87 ERA, ranking 27th in the majors.

Miley is 97-92 with a 4.15 ERA in 11 years in the majors. He also has played for Arizona, Boston, Seattle, Baltimore, Milwaukee and Houston.