Mets’ Carrasco has surgery to remove bone fragment in elbow

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NEW YORK – Mets right-hander Carlos Carrasco has had surgery to remove a bone fragment from his pitching elbow and is projected to resume baseball activities this winter.

Mets medical director Dr. David Altchek operated Tuesday at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.

Carrasco, 34, was obtained by New York from Cleveland in January along with shortstop Francisco Lindor. His tore his right hamstring during spring training and didn’t make his season debut until July 30.

Carrasco went 1-5 with a 6.04 ERA in 12 starts.

He is signed to a contract that pays $12 million next season and includes a $14 million team option for 2023 with a $3 million buyout. The option would become guaranteed if he pitches 170 innings next season and is found to be healthy for the start of the 2023 season.