Johnny Bench tests positive for virus, to miss Hall ceremony

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – Hall of Fame catcher Johnny Bench says he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss this year’s induction ceremonies in Cooperstown, New York.

The 73-year-old Bench posted Friday on Twitter that he had the virus.

“Fortunately, I have been vaccinated, otherwise doctor said I would be hospitalized,” Bench said.

Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, Ted Simmons and Larry Walker will be enshrined in the Hall festivities on Wednesday.

Bench was a two-time NL MVP, a Rookie of the Year, a 14-time All-Star and a 10-time Gold Glover for the Cincinnati Reds while playing from 1967-83.

Bench hit 389 career home runs and was a driving force for the Big Red Machine. He was MVP of the 1976 World Series when Cincinnati won the second of its back-to-back championships.