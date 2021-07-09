Giants catcher Posey misses All-Star Game with bruised thumb

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

SAN FRANCISCO — Giants catcher Buster Posey will have to find something fun to do with his two older children to make up for not going to the All-Star Game.

Posey went on the 10-day injured list Friday with a bruised left thumb, costing him his starting spot in next week’s game at Coors Field. His 9-year-old twins, Lee and Addison, had planned to attend.

“Obviously disappointed, it’s an honor to play in the game,” Posey said Friday, his tender thumb wrapped. “My oldest two were pretty excited about being there, but these things happen. Just move on.”

Posey has been out since July 4, when he was hurt by a foul tip.

The 34-year-old Posey was chosen for his seventh All-Star team.

“He has some disappointment about not being able to participate in that event,” manager Gabe Kapler said. “He’s a competitor and he wants every opportunity. At the same time I think he understands that what’s best for him right now is to get as healthy as he can possibly be for the second half of the season. We’re going to work really hard to get him ready to be available right away after the break, potentially the first game.”

Posey opted out of playing last year during the coronavirus pandemic to care for prematurely born adopted twin girls. The former NL MVP has been in top form this season, batting .328 with 12 home runs and a .968 OPS for NL West-leading San Francisco.

“Honestly I couldn’t catch right now anyway,” Posey said. “I couldn’t catch or swing a bat right now. All in all I’m pretty lucky, it doesn’t seem like I’ll miss too much time.”

The Giants made the move before opening a weekend series with Washington.