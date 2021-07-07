Kershaw goes on IL with left elbow inflammation

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIAMI — Three-time NL Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday by the Los Angeles Dodgers because of left elbow inflammation.

Kershaw is 9-7 with a 3.39 ERA in 106 innings this season. The 33-year-old left-hander is tied for the NL lead in starts with 18.

In his previous start, allowed three runs in four innings at Washington on July 3, throwing 54 pitches in a rain-shortened game. He had been scheduled to start against Arizona on Friday.

Los Angeles recalled right-hander Mitch White from Triple-A Oklahoma City.