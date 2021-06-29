White Sox place Jake Lamb on IL with strained right quadriceps

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox placed Jake Lamb on the 10-day injured list and reinstated fellow outfielder Billy Hamilton from the IL.

The White Sox also recalled first baseman Gavin Sheets from Triple-A Charlotte and optioned outfielder Luis Gonzalez to their top farm club.

The 30-year-old Lamb has a strained right quadriceps. He is batting .224 with five homers and 10 RBIs in 31 games in his first season with Chicago.

Hamilton was placed on the IL on June 6 with a strained right oblique. He is hitting .217 with two homers, 10 RBIs and five steals in 36 games for the AL Central leaders.

The 25-year-old Sheets, a second-round pick in the 2017 amateur draft, is looking for his big league debut. He was with the White Sox for a couple of days earlier this month, but did not get into a game.

The 6-foot-5 Sheets batted .292 with seven homers and 33 RBIs in 41 games with Charlotte. He also can play the corner outfield spots.

Sheets’ father, Larry, played for Baltimore, Detroit and Seattle during eight years in the majors.

Gonzalez, 25, went 2 for 8 in six games with the White Sox after he was recalled from Charlotte last week. He got his first big league hit when he doubled during Wednesday’s 4-3 win at Pittsburgh.