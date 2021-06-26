Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SAN DIEGO (AP) San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr. will not participate in the All-Star Home Run Derby at Denver’s Coors Field on July 12.

Tatis cited his left shoulder, which he said is at 75% following an injury early this season. The 22-year-old sustained a partial dislocation during a hard swing against San Francisco.

He went on the 10-day injured list and returned April 16, then left last Saturday’s game against Cincinnati after diving for a ball at shortstop and re-injuring the shoulder.

Tatis homered twice Friday night against Arizona and leads the NL with 24 home runs, 15 stolen bases and 52 RBIs.