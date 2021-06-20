Fernando Tatis leaves game after apparently reinjuring left shoulder

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

SAN DIEGO – San Diego Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. left Saturday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds after appearing to reinjure his left shoulder diving for an RBI single by Tyler Naquin in the fifth inning.

Tatis dove to his right for the ground ball and extended his left arm as he landed. He immediately reached for his left shoulder, which he partially dislocated taking a violent swing against San Francisco on April 5 – that injury landed him on the 10-day injured list.

Tatis was immediately checked by a trainer as manager Jayce Tingler came out to make a pitching change. Tingler then checked on Tatis, who walked off the field.

Tatis left a spring training game after hurting the shoulder while making a throw but was back two days later.

The electrifying Tatis signed the longest contract in baseball history in February, for 14 years and $340 million.

Tatis came into Saturday’s game leading the NL with 22 homers and a .677 slugging percentage, and tied for second with 50 RBIs and 13 stolen bases. He had homered in three of his previous four games.