Yankees’ Luis Severino leaves rehab start with groin injury

NEW YORK – Yankees right-hander Luis Severino was removed from a minor league rehab start with a right groin injury and will get an MRI.

Severino was making his second rehab start following Tommy John surgery in February of 2020, pitching for High-A Hudson Valley against Brooklyn.

The 27-year-old began to hobble quickly after throwing a pitch in the second inning. He limped behind the mound, struggling to put weight on his right leg. Coaches and a trainer had to help him off the field.

Severino looked sharp in his first rehab appearance, reaching 98 mph with his fastball. He pitched 1 2/3 innings Saturday, allowing a run, a hit and a walk while striking out three.

New York had hoped Severino could return this season to solidify a rotation led by Gerrit Cole. A two-time All-Star, Severino won 19 games in 2018 and signed a $40 million, four-year deal prior to 2019, but he’s thrown just 12 big league innings since due to shoulder and elbow injuries.