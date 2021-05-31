Phillies OF Quinn goes on 60-day IL with Achilles injury

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Roman Quinn was placed on the 60-day injured list with a left Achilles tendon injury on Sunday and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

“From the examination, there wasn’t anything that told us that he would be back,” Philadelphia manager Joe Girardi said after the Phillies lost 6-2 to Tampa Bay.

Quinn left Saturday’s game at Tampa Bay in the fifth inning. He stumbled and fell while rounding third base on Ronald Torreyes‘ two-run double, got up and hopped home on his right leg. He had to be carried off the field.

The oft-injured Quinn ruptured his right Achilles tendon during an offseason workout in 2013. He has a .173 batting average with two RBIs and four stolen bases in 28 games this season.

His latest injury came just four days after he returned from spending three weeks on the IL with a deep cut on his right index finger. He needed nine stitches to close the cut he got while attempting a bunt.

Outfielder Travis Jankowski had his contract purchased from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Jankowski appeared in 350 major league games with San Diego and Cincinnati between 2015 and 2020, hitting .238 with eight homers and 42 RBIs.