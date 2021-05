Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Philadelphia Phillies have reinstated catcher J.T. Realmuto from the 10-day injured list.

Realmuto was placed on the IL on May 21, retroactive to May 18, with a bruised hand. He was in the lineup for Saturday’s game against Tampa Bay.

Catcher Rafael Marchan was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Realmuto was hitting .294 with four homers and 17 RBIs in 35 games before being sidelined.