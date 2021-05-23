Nationals place Robles, Harris on 10-day injured list

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals placed outfielder Victor Robles on the 10-day injured list on with a sprained right ankle.

The move is retroactive to Wednesday.

Robles is hitting .246 with five RBIs in 39 games. The team did not announce a corresponding move.

Washington also placed right-handed pitcher Will Harris on the 10-day injured list with right hand inflammation. Harris is 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA in eight appearances this season.

The Nationals recalled right-hander Kyle McGowin from Triple-A Rochester to take Harris’ place on the roster.