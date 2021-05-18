Angels’ Mike Trout leaves game due to right calf strain

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout exited Monday night’s game after the first inning because of a strained right calf.

The outfielder was limping after running to third on an inning-ending popup against Cleveland.

The three-time MVP entered the day sixth in the American League with a .333 batting average, but was 1 for 17 in his past six games. He snapped a five-game hitless streak Sunday at Boston, which was a game shy of the longest of his career.

Juan Lagares moved to center field after Trout departed and Jose Rojas entered the game in left.