Cubs place Jake Marisnick on IL with right hamstring injury

CLEVELAND — The Cubs placed outfielder Jake Marisnick on the 10-day injured list and recalled reliever Brad Wieck from Triple-A Iowa.

Marisnick is dealing with a right hamstring strain. He got hurt in the first inning of Sunday’s 6-5 loss to Pittsburgh.

The 30-year-old Marisnick is hitting .264 with four homers and 14 RBIs in 27 games in his first season with Chicago. He agreed to a $1.5 million, one-year contract in February.

Wieck is beginning his second stint with Chicago this season. The left-hander worked a scoreless inning at Milwaukee on April 12.