Braves’ Acuña hit by pitch from Phils’ Coonrod, leaves game

ATLANTA – Ronald Acuna Jr., who shares the major league lead with 10 home runs, left the Atlanta Braves’ game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night after being hit by a pitch.

Acuna was hit on his left hand by a 98 mph fastball from Sam Coonrod in the seventh inning. The pitch hit Acuna’s little finger on the bottom of the bat.

The Braves said X-rays on the finger were negative. Acuna is day to day with a contusion.

Acuna fell back, holding his hand in obvious pain. He was immediately escorted off the field.

Acuna missed two games in April with an abdominal strain and is hitting .313.