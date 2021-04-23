Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LOS ANGELES (AP) The San Diego Padres placed right-hander Dinelson Lamet on the 10-day injured list with right forearm inflammation on Thursday, a day after he came out of his season debut after just two innings.

The Padres also placed reliever Keone Kela on the IL with right shoulder inflammation.

Manager Jayce Tingler said Lamet “feels very, very good. We’ve had some good signs there going forward.” The manager said there was a chance Lamet will be activated when he’s eligible.

Lamet’s quick exit after throwing just 29 pitches in two scoreless innings was startling. He had been brought along slowly after leaving his final regular-season start of 2020 due to elbow discomfort and then missing the playoffs.

He received multiple opinions that surgery wasn’t needed and underwent platelet-rich plasma therapy in the offseason. Lamet had Tommy John surgery in 2018 and didn’t return until the second half of 2019.

Tingler said Wednesday that Lamet would likely have an MRI on Thursday. He said Lamet had an ultrasound on Wednesday and that doctors didn’t find any inflammation or fluids and decided against an MRI.

“They’re pretty encouraged with everything they’ve seen and tested so far,” Tingler said. “You look at all the work Lamet has done up to this point and this has been kind of our first setback. We’ve been pretty day-to-day, step-by-step with him so far.”

Lamet is due to throw on Saturday and could have a bullpen or throw live batting practice in coming days.

“If everything goes well we’re going to shoot for him to make the start after the 10 days are up,” Tingler said.

“The trainers, the doctors, certainly Lamet, everybody feels fairly optimistic so far, at least how he’s feeling today.”

To take Lamet and Kela’s roster spots, right-hander Nabil Crismatt and left-hander Nick Ramirez were recalled from the alternate training site.