Orioles’ Anthony Santander goes on IL with ankle sprain

MIAMI — Baltimore Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander went on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left ankle and is expected to be sidelined two to four weeks, manager Brandon Hyde said.
Santander was hurt running the bases in the first inning against Miami. X-rays were negative, and Hyde was relieved by a diagnosis.
“I was really pleased with the results we got,” he said. “I was thinking the worst.”
The Orioles recalled outfielder Ryan McKenna from the alternate training site at Double-A Bowie.