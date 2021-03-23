Owings, Cron get $1 million deals from Rockies

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Chris Owings gets a $1 million salary as part of his one-year contract with the Colorado Rockies and can earn an additional $1 million in performance bonuses.

Owings agreed to a minor league contract in January, and the Rockies selected the contract of the middle infielder and outfielder to the 40-man roster on Saturday along with the contract of first baseman C.J. Cron.

Owings, 29, hit .268 with two homers and five RBIs in 41 at-bats for the Rockies last year and is hitting .267 in spring training with two doubles, two homers and four RBIs in 30 at-bats.

Cron, 31, batted .190 with four homers and eight RBIs in 42 at-bats for Detroit last year and is hitting .324 in spring training two doubles, three homers and five RBIs in 37 at-bats.

Owings can earn $200,000 each for 100, 200, 300, 400 and 500 plate appearances.

Cron gets a $1 million, one-year contract and can earn $1.4 million in performance bonuses for games: $200,000 each for 50, 75, 100 and 125, and $300,000 apiece for 140 and 145. He would get a $500,000 one-time assignment bonus if traded.