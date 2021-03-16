Maikel Franco finalizes $800K deal with Orioles

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

SARASOTA, Fla. — Infielder Maikel Franco and the Baltimore Orioles finalized a one-year, $800,000 contract.

Franco hit .278 with 16 doubles, eight homers and a team-high 38 RBIs for the Kansas City during last year’s pandemic-shortened season.

The 28-year-old would get a $200,000 performance bonus if he reaches 400 plate appearances. He would get a $250,000 assignment bonus if traded.

He earned $1,092,593 in prorated pay from a $2.95 million salary.

Franco has a .253 average with 110 homers and 381 RBIs in seven major league seasons with Philadelphia (2014-19) and the Royals. He was originally signed for the Phillies by Koby Perez, now Baltimore’s senior director of international scouting.

Right-hander Hunter Harvey was placed on the 60-day injured list with a strained left oblique, opening a roster spot.