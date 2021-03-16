Blue Jays righty Pearson aggravates strained right groin

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

TORONTO (AP) Blue Jays pitcher Nate Pearson aggravated his strained right groin during a bullpen session Tuesday, further decreasing the hard-throwing right-hander’s chance of making Toronto’s opening-day roster.

“We do feel it’s very mild in nature but want to re-asses that and then just take it a day at a time,” general manager Ross Atkins said.

Pearson strained his groin in his debut spring training outing March 1. He felt fine after a bullpen session Saturday, his first since the injury.

Right-hander Ross Stripling is expected to replace Pearson in Toronto’s rotation.

“Obviously Strip, with what he’s done in his career, has a leg up on that spot,” Atkins said.

A first-round pick in the 2017 amateur draft, Pearson is Toronto’s top pitching prospect. He made his major league debut last season, going 1-0 with a 6.00 ERA in four starts and one relief appearances. He missed five weeks in August and September because of a sore elbow.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports