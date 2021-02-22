Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NEW YORK (AP) Center fielder Kevin Pillar and the Mets finalized a $5 million, one-year contract Sunday night that adds depth and balance to New York’s outfield.

To make room on the Mets’ roster, outfielder Guillermo Heredia was designated for assignment.

The 32-year-old Pillar provides a proven center fielder and experienced right-handed hitter to potentially platoon with Brandon Nimmo. All three of New York’s projected regulars in the outfield bat left-handed: Nimmo, right fielder Michael Conforto and left fielder Dominic Smith.

Pillar joins Albert Almora Jr. as right-handed-hitting options on the bench or in part-time roles.

Pillar split last season between Boston and Colorado, hitting a combined .288 with six home runs and 26 RBIs in 54 games. He batted .342 with a .969 OPS against left-handed pitching.

The durable Pillar spent six-plus years with Toronto and also has played for San Francisco during his eight-year career, batting .262 with 82 homers, 88 stolen bases and a .299 on-base percentage. He is a .286 career hitter with a .784 OPS against lefties and was a Gold Glove finalist each season from 2015-17.

Pillar and the Mets agreed to contract terms last week, subject to a successful physical. New York is set to begin full-squad workouts at spring training this week.

Heredia played for New York and Pittsburgh last season, hitting .212 with two homers and five RBIs in 15 games.