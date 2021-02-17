Red Sox sign RHP Hirokazu Sawamura to 2-year deal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

BOSTON (AP) The Boston Red Sox signed Japanese right-hander Hirokazu Sawamura to a two-year contract on Tuesday.

Sawamura joins the Red Sox after a 10-year stint in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball league. He went 48-52 with 75 saves, four shutouts, a 2.77 ERA and 790 strikeouts in 352 appearances (88 starts).

The deal has a dual club and player option for the 2023 season. Boston made room on the 40-man roster by designating left-hander Jeffrey Springs for assignment.

Sawamura would become the ninth player born in Japan to play for Boston.