Report: White Sox, Carlos Rodón agree to 1-year, $3 million deal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox have agreed to a $3 million, one-year contract with pitcher Carlos Rodon, a person familiar with the negotiations said.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal is subject to a successful physical.

The White Sox nontendered Rodon last month, making him a free agent. But they didn’t rule out re-signing him.

Rodon was selected by Chicago with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 amateur draft. He broke into the majors the following season and looked as if he could be a key member of the team’s rotation for years to come before he was hampered by a series of injuries.

The 28-year-old left-hander is 29-33 with a 4.14 ERA in 97 career major league games, including 92 starts. He made four appearances last year, going 0-2 with an 8.22 ERA.