Report: Red Sox agree with Martin Perez on 1-yr deal

Associated PressJan 17, 2021, 7:00 PM EST
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
BOSTON — A person familiar with the deal says the Boston Red Sox have reached an agreement with left-hander Martin Perez on one-year contract.

The deal was confirmed to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because it could not be announced until Perez completed a physical. The contract would reportedly pay Perez $4.5 million this season, with a $6 million option or $500,000 buyout for 2022.

Perez went 3-5 with a 4.50 ERA in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, when he was the only starter in the Red Sox rotation to make all 12 of his scheduled starts. In a nine-year career, he is 56-61 with a 4.71 ERA.