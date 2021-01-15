Braves agree to 1-year deals with left-handers Fried, Minter

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

ATLANTA — The Braves have agreed to one-year deals with left-handers Max Fried and A.J. Minter that avoid arbitration.

Fried gets $3.5 million and Minter $1.3 million.

Fried, 26, earned a significant raise for 2020, when he earned $216,111 as his prorated portion of his $583,500 salary. Fried finished fifth in the NL Cy Young Award voting after going 7-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in the regular season.

Fried excelled in his fourth season when asked to fill in as Atlanta’s ace following Mike Soroka‘s season-ending Achilles injury. Fried, who won 17 games in 2019, had a 3.04 ERA in four postseason starts.

Minter enjoyed a strong bounce-back season, recording a 0.83 ERA in 22 appearances. He had 24 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings, reclaiming his spot as a reliable left-hander after struggling in 2019 with a 7.06 ERA. He also earned a prorated $216,111 salary in 2020.

The agreements left shortstop Dansby Swanson and Soroka as the only Atlanta players facing arbitration.