Report: Phillies agree to 1-year, $6M deal with Archie Bradley

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies and reliever Archie Bradley have agreed to a one-year, $6 million contract, according to a report.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement is pending a successful physical.

The right-hander was 2-0 with a 2.95 ERA and six saves in 16 games last season with Arizona and Cincinnati, and he earned $1,518,519 prorated from a $4.1 million salary. Bradley had a career-best 18 saves in 2019.

The 28-year-old Bradley joins a bullpen that was one of the worst in Major League Baseball. Philadelphia’s relievers combined for a 7.06 ERA, and the team blew three-run leads eight separate times. The Phillies ended up one win shy of qualifying for the postseason for the first time since 2011.

Bradley is 23-25 with a 3.91 ERA and 28 saves in six seasons. He has 425 strikeouts in 412 innings.