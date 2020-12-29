Twins sign reliever Robles to $2 million, 1-year deal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins have signed right-handed reliever Hansel Robles to a $2 million, one-year deal.

The Twins announced the signing Tuesday, bringing in a former closer who struggled through the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

The 30-year-old Robles had 23 saves and a 2.48 ERA for the Los Angeles Angels in 2019 but couldn’t replicate that success last season. He lost some zip on his fastball and posted a 10.26 ERA in 18 games in 2020, and the Angels declined to offer him a contract for the 2021 season, granting him free agency instead.

Robles’ deal includes up to $500,000 in performance bonuses for games finished: $75,000 each for 20 and 25, $100,000 for 30 and $125,000 apiece for 35 and 40.