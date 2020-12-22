Indians, Nick Wittgren agree to contract for 2021

CLEVELAND — Reliever Nick Wittgren avoided salary arbitration with the Cleveland Indians by agreeing to a one-year, $2 million contract.
The right-hander has become a dependable piece in Cleveland’s bullpen for manager Terry Francona.
Wittgren went 2-0 with a 3.42 ERA in 25 games last season. He is 7-1 with a 2.99 ERA in 80 games over two seasons for Cleveland, which acquired him in a trade with Miami in 2019.
The Indians have primarily used Wittgren in a setup role, and that likely will continue despite the club deciding not to re-sign closer Brad Hand. Francona, though, has hinted about using others in save situations and Wittgren could be in that mix.