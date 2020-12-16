Giants sign Anthony DeSclafani to 1-year, $6 million contract

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

SAN FRANCISCO — Right-hander Anthony DeSclafani signed a $6 million, one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants, giving the club a veteran option for the rotation.

In his sixth season with the Reds, DeSclafani went 1-2 with a 7.22 ERA over nine games – seven starts – spanning 33 2/3 innings in 2020.

DeSclafani missed all of 2017 with a right elbow injury but has otherwise been fairly durable, making at least 20 starts in 2015, `16, ’18 and ’19.

The 30-year-old DeSclafani can earn an additional $250,000 in performance bonuses based on innings pitched. He could make $62,500 each for 140, 160, 180 and 200 innings.

DeSclafani could help fill a vacancy given the departures of Jeff Samardzija and Drew Smyly from the Giants, who missed the playoffs on the season’s final day under first-year manager Gabe Kapler.