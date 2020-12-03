Aguilar and Cooper agree to 1-year deals with Marlins

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIAMI — First baseman Jesus Aguilar agreed to terms Wednesday on a $4.35 million, one-year deal to remain with the Miami Marlins, an agreement reached just before the deadline for teams to offer contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.

First baseman-outfielder Garrett Cooper agreed to a $1.9 million, one-year deal. The Marlins declined to offer a contract to right-hander Ryne Stanek, who had a 7.20 ERA in 10 innings this year, allowing him to become a free agent.

Aguilar can earn $150,000 in performance bonuses: $50,000 each for 400, 450 and 500 plate appearances.

He rebounded from a poor 2019 season to bat .277 with eight homers and 34 RBIs this year, his first with the Marlins. An All-Star in 2018, Aguilar was selected off waivers by the Marlins from Tampa Bay a year ago.

Cooper can earn $250,000 in performance bonuses: $50,000 apiece for 300 plate appearances and each additional 50 through 500.

He batted .283 with six homers and 20 RBIs in 2020. The prospect of a DH in the National League in 2021 made the prospect of keeping both Aguilar and Cooper more appealing for the Marlins.