Tatis, Myers homer twice, Padres stay alive with 11-9 win

Associated PressOct 2, 2020, 12:09 AM EDT
Fernando Tatis Jr. and Wil Myers each hit two home runs and Manny Machado also connected for the San Diego Padres, who rallied to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 11-9 Thursday night to force a deciding Game 3 in their NL wild-card series.

San Diego’s powerful offense finally burst to life after slumbering through a 7-4 loss in Game 1 and a listless first five innings Thursday night.

Tatis and Myers are the second teammates in postseason history with multiple homers in the same game, joining Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig of the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the 1932 World Series – including Ruth’s famed “called shot.”

The Padres are the first team in postseason history with five home runs from the sixth inning onward in a game.

Tatis, a 21-year-old budding superstar and NL MVP contender along with Machado, had a breakout game after struggling for much of the final two weeks of the regular season and with runners on base in this series.

After striking out with the bases loaded in the fourth, Tatis homered in consecutive innings and drove in five runs. Tatis’ father played for the Cardinals for three seasons during his 11-season big league career.

Myers hit a go-ahead leadoff shot in the seventh off losing pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and a two-run homer in the eighth.

It was the Padres’ first postseason win at Petco Park, which opened in 2004. The first four losses were to St. Louis, which eliminated the Padres in the division series in 2005 and 2006 – the last time the Padres made the postseason – as well as in 1996, when the Padres played at Jack Murphy Stadium.

Game 3 will be Friday, and both staffs figure to be strapped after the clubs combined to use 17 pitchers.

Tatis hit a three-run homer with two outs in the sixth and Machado followed with a tying shot.

It was the second time the Padres hit consecutive shots in the playoffs. The first was when Greg Vaughn and Tony Gwynn connected off San Diego native David Wells in the fifth inning of Game 1 of the 1998 World Series at Yankee Stadium. New York swept that series.

With Austin Nola aboard on a walk, Tatis hit a no-doubt, opposite field shot to right with two outs in the seventh. He flipped his bat aside, stared into the Padres’ dugout and gestured before starting his trot.

Genesis Cabrera opened the sixth by walking Nola and rookie Jake Cronenworth before striking out Trent Grisham and making way for Giovanny Gallegos. Tatis lined a 2-2 pitch into the left-field seats to pull the Padres to 6-5. Machado followed by lining a 3-2 pitch to left-center to tie it.

Tatis was second in the NL with 17 homers in the regular season, Machado had 16 and Myers 15.

Tatis, Machado and Myers were part of the “Slam Diego” run of four grand slams in four straight games, and five in six games, both firsts in baseball history.

Emilio Pagan got the win and former Cardinals pitcher Trevor Rosenthal pitched the ninth for the save.

Kolten Wong homered and drove in four runs for the Cardinals, who led 6-2 in the sixth.

Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright allowed two runs and six hits before being chased after 3 1/3 innings. He struck out three and walked two.

Wong, who had just one homer in the regular season, gave the Cardinals a 4-0 lead with a no-doubt, two-run shot to deep right field off Zach Davies with one out in the second. It was fifth career postseason shot. Harrison Bader, who struck out five times Wednesday, was aboard on a single that scored Matt Carpenter after his leadoff double.

Yadier Molina, appearing in his NL-record 100th postseason game, hit an RBI single in the first and added his 100th career postseason hit in the ninth before being lifted for a pinch-runner.

Davies allowed four runs and five hits in two innings, struck out three and walked one.

The Cardinals scored two unearned runs in the eight, both on sacrifice flies, after Tatis committed a throwing error at shortstop. Paul Goldschmidt homered in the ninth, his second this series.

UP NEXT

St. Louis: RHP Jack Flaherty (4-3, 4.91 ERA regular season) is scheduled to start Game 3 Friday.

San Diego: Haven’t announced a starter. “I got no idea,” manager Jayce Tingler said moments after Game 2 wrapped.

Kershaw Ks 13 as Dodgers eliminate Brewers

Associated PressOct 2, 2020, 1:26 AM EDT
Clayton Kershaw struck out 13 while delivering eight innings of three-hit ball, Mookie Betts snapped a scoreless tie with a two-out, two-run double in the fifth, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0 to sweep their NL wild-card series on Thursday night.

The eight-time West champion Dodgers advanced to the NL Division Series in Arlington, Texas, and will play either the St. Louis Cardinals or San Diego Padres, who meet in a deciding Game 3 on Friday.

Kershaw’s strikeouts were a playoff career high and the most by a Dodgers pitcher in the postseason since his mentor Sandy Koufax had 15 in Game 1 of the 1963 World Series against the Yankees. Kershaw issued his lone walk to Luis Urias in the eighth and promptly picked him off when a diving Urias couldn’t get back to the bag. The Brewers lost their challenge of the call.

Kershaw, a three-time NL Cy Young Award winner, showed none of the fallibility that’s plagued his postseason career. He came in with a 9-11 record and 4.43 ERA in the playoffs.

He had his way with the beleaguered Brewers. He gave up singles to Jedd Gyorko, Urias and Keston Hiura.

Neither team managed to hit a ball hard as Brandon Woodruff and Kershaw dueled through four innings. Only two of the Dodgers’ nine hitters didn’t strike out during that span; five of the Brewers didn’t.

Los Angeles managed just one hit through four innings, a single by Austin Barnes, before breaking out in the fifth.

Cody Bellinger and Chris Taylor had back-to-back singles up the middle with one out. AJ Pollock grounded into a fielder’s choice to third and Urias stepped on the bag to force Bellinger and fired to first. But Gyorko couldn’t handle the throw in time to complete the double play.

Barnes singled with two outs to set up Betts, who doubled sharply down the third-base line. The ball rolled into the left-field corner and three runs scored to chase Woodruff.

Woodruff allowed three runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings. The right-hander struck out nine against no walks. As he was leaving the game, Woodruff shouted expletives and gestured angrily in the direction of plate umpire Quinn Wolcott, who tossed him.

Brusdar Graterol pitched the ninth to earn the save for the Dodgers, with veteran closer Kenley Jansen watching from the bullpen. Graterol allowed a single, the Brewers’ fourth hit of the game.

As if the Brewers didn’t have enough injuries already, catcher Jacob Nottingham got hurt and left the game in the sixth.

Slugger Ryan Braun sat out the game with a strained oblique that he originally injured last weekend and re-aggravated crashing into the right field wall in a 4-2 loss in Game 1 on Wednesday. Milwaukee played the series without its top pitcher Corbin Burnes and top reliever Devin Williams, who are both hurt.

FAULTY MIC

Justin Turner wore an earpiece during Game 1 for ESPN’s broadcast. He was seen fiddling with it while playing third base, trying to keep it in his ear. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts found out about the arrangement an hour before gametime. “I’m not a fan of it,” Roberts said. “Going forward, I don’t want our guys to do that.” He said it was a decision Turner made on his own.

“I wouldn’t mind if (Christian) Yelich did it or any team that we’re playing,” Roberts said.

UP NEXT

Brewers: Host Oakland in their spring training opener on Feb. 27.

Dodgers: Open the NL Division Series on Tuesday in Arlington, Texas.

