Landis’ name pulled off MVP plaques after 75 years

NEW YORK — The name of the former baseball commissioner who never had a Black player in the majors during his long reign is being pulled off all future MVP plaques after more than 75 years.

Kenesaw Mountain Landis won’t be depicted on the annual awards presented by the Baseball Writers’ Association of the America, the group said Friday. The decision came after 89% of its membership voted this week for removal.

“We will no longer will be associated with the Landis name, and the MVP plaques will be nameless in 2020,” BBWAA president Paul Sullivan wrote.

“Hopefully when some sense of normalcy returns in 2021 we can have a healthy debate over whether to add a new name or just leave it as the BBWAA MVP award,” he said.

In a story by The Associated Press in late June, former MVP winners Barry Larkin, Mike Schmidt and Terry Pendleton said they favored pulling Landis’ name because of concerns over his handling of Black players.

Larkin, the Black shortstop voted NL MVP in 1995 with Cincinnati, applauded the decision.

“To me, the MVP award should be something that’s all positive,” Larkin told the AP on Friday. “There shouldn’t be a cloud over it.”

“I think the MVP honor stands on its own. It doesn’t need a name,” he said.

Told of the BBWAA’s ruling, Pendleton, the Black third baseman who won the 1991 NL honor with Atlanta, texted: “It’s the right thing to do!!!”

Major League Baseball will redesign the trophies, said Jack O’Connell, BBWAA secretary-treasurer. The AL and NL winners awards in this virus-shortened season will be announced on Nov. 12.

Landis became MLB’s first commissioner in 1920 and no Blacks played in the majors during his tenure that ended with his death in 1944. Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in 1947 and Larry Doby followed later that year.

Landis’ legacy is “always a complicated story” that includes “documented racism,” official MLB historian John Thorn has said.

In 1931, Landis had given the BBWAA control of picking and presenting the MVPs. During the 1944 World Series, the BBWAA voted to add Landis’ name to the plaque as “an acknowledgement of his relationship with the writers,” O’Connell said.

Landis died a month later at 78 and soon was elected to the Hall of Fame.

Every AL and NL MVP plaque since then has carried his name — emblazoned with shiny, gold letters twice as big as the actual winner — plus a sizable imprint of his face.

“This is 2020 now and things have changed all around the world. It can change for the better,” Pendleton said earlier. “Statues are coming down, people are looking at monuments and memorials.”

Schmidt, the three-time NL MVP with Philadelphia, previously said: “If you’re looking to expose individuals in baseball’s history who promoted racism by continuing to close baseball’s doors to men of color, Kenesaw Landis would be a candidate.”

“Looking back to baseball in the early 1900s, this was the norm. It doesn’t make it right, though,” said the Hall of Famer, who is white. “Removing his name from the MVP trophy would expose the injustice of that era. I’d gladly replace the engraving on my trophies.”

There has been a lot of debate on social media in recent months over whose name should be on MVP plaques, if anybody at all. Among those getting support were Hall of Famer Frank Robinson, the only player to win the MVP award in both leagues, Negro Leagues great Josh Gibson and Brooklyn Dodgers owner Branch Rickey, who signed Robinson.