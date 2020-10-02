Rick Wood

Landis’ name pulled off MVP plaques after 75 years

Associated PressOct 2, 2020, 7:45 PM EDT
3 Comments

NEW YORK — The name of the former baseball commissioner who never had a Black player in the majors during his long reign is being pulled off all future MVP plaques after more than 75 years.

Kenesaw Mountain Landis won’t be depicted on the annual awards presented by the Baseball Writers’ Association of the America, the group said Friday. The decision came after 89% of its membership voted this week for removal.

“We will no longer will be associated with the Landis name, and the MVP plaques will be nameless in 2020,” BBWAA president Paul Sullivan wrote.

“Hopefully when some sense of normalcy returns in 2021 we can have a healthy debate over whether to add a new name or just leave it as the BBWAA MVP award,” he said.

In a story by The Associated Press in late June, former MVP winners Barry Larkin, Mike Schmidt and Terry Pendleton said they favored pulling Landis’ name because of concerns over his handling of Black players.

Larkin, the Black shortstop voted NL MVP in 1995 with Cincinnati, applauded the decision.

“To me, the MVP award should be something that’s all positive,” Larkin told the AP on Friday. “There shouldn’t be a cloud over it.”

“I think the MVP honor stands on its own. It doesn’t need a name,” he said.

Told of the BBWAA’s ruling, Pendleton, the Black third baseman who won the 1991 NL honor with Atlanta, texted: “It’s the right thing to do!!!”

Major League Baseball will redesign the trophies, said Jack O’Connell, BBWAA secretary-treasurer. The AL and NL winners awards in this virus-shortened season will be announced on Nov. 12.

Landis became MLB’s first commissioner in 1920 and no Blacks played in the majors during his tenure that ended with his death in 1944. Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in 1947 and Larry Doby followed later that year.

Landis’ legacy is “always a complicated story” that includes “documented racism,” official MLB historian John Thorn has said.

In 1931, Landis had given the BBWAA control of picking and presenting the MVPs. During the 1944 World Series, the BBWAA voted to add Landis’ name to the plaque as “an acknowledgement of his relationship with the writers,” O’Connell said.

Landis died a month later at 78 and soon was elected to the Hall of Fame.

Every AL and NL MVP plaque since then has carried his name — emblazoned with shiny, gold letters twice as big as the actual winner — plus a sizable imprint of his face.

“This is 2020 now and things have changed all around the world. It can change for the better,” Pendleton said earlier. “Statues are coming down, people are looking at monuments and memorials.”

Schmidt, the three-time NL MVP with Philadelphia, previously said: “If you’re looking to expose individuals in baseball’s history who promoted racism by continuing to close baseball’s doors to men of color, Kenesaw Landis would be a candidate.”

“Looking back to baseball in the early 1900s, this was the norm. It doesn’t make it right, though,” said the Hall of Famer, who is white. “Removing his name from the MVP trophy would expose the injustice of that era. I’d gladly replace the engraving on my trophies.”

There has been a lot of debate on social media in recent months over whose name should be on MVP plaques, if anybody at all. Among those getting support were Hall of Famer Frank Robinson, the only player to win the MVP award in both leagues, Negro Leagues great Josh Gibson and Brooklyn Dodgers owner Branch Rickey, who signed Robinson.

Padres shut out Cardinals 4-0 in Game 3, reach NLDS

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Associated PressOct 2, 2020, 11:05 PM EDT
1 Comment

Craig Stammen and eight fellow relievers combined on a four-hitter in a brilliant, record-setting effort that sent the San Diego Padres over the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 Friday night in the deciding Game 3 of their NL wild-card series.

The Padres won a postseason series for the first time in 22 years and advanced to face the NL West rival Los Angeles Dodgers in the division series at Arlington, Texas, starting Tuesday.

The nine pitchers marked the most used in a nine-inning shutout in any big league game since 1901.

With starters Mike Clevinger and Dinelson Lamet unavailable due to injuries suffered in their final regular-season starts, rookie manager Jayce Tingler was forced to tap the Padres’ already-stressed bullpen and it came through magnificently. San Diego became the first team in baseball history to use eight or more pitchers in three straight postseason games.

Trevor Rosenthal, who started his career with the Cardinals, struck out the side in the ninth and the Padres began to celebrate in empty Petco Park.

It’s the first postseason series win for the Padres since they beat the Atlanta Braves in the 1998 NLCS and only the second time they’ve won a playoff game at Petco Park, which opened in 2004. The Padres lost to St. Louis in the division series in 2005 and 2006, the last time the Padres were in the postseason. The Cardinals also eliminated the Padres in 1996.

All four division series feature matchups between division rivals. All seven Central teams lost in the first round, with the Cardinals joining Cincinnati, the Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee, Cleveland, Chicago White Sox and Minnesota.

Fernando Tatis Jr., who homered twice and drove in five runs in Thursday night’s wild 11-9 victory, doubled into the left-field corner off losing pitcher Jack Flaherty with one out in the fifth and scored on Eric Hosmer‘s two-out double to right-center.

The Padres added on against reliever Alex Reyes in the seventh, on a bases-loaded walk to Hosmer and Manny Machado‘s fielder’s choice and an error on third baseman Tommy Edman.

Rookie Jake Cronenworth homered in the eighth.

With spectators watching from balconies on buildings surrounding the outfield and on a big-screen TV in a nearby parking lot, the Padres rewarded their long-suffering fans by winning one of the most meaningful games of any kind in San Diego in a long time. The city’s only major professional championship remains the San Diego Chargers’ 1963 AFL title. The Chargers left for Los Angeles after the 2016 season, leaving the Padres as the only pro team in San Diego, which lost NBA teams to Houston and Los Angeles.

The Padres lost 4-1 to the Detroit Tigers in the 1984 World Series and were swept by the New York Yankees in the 1998 Fall Classic.

The 36-year-old Stammen, who hadn’t started since 2010 with the Washington Nationals, pitched a perfect first inning and made way for Tim Hill with one on and two out in the second. Hill retired Matt Carpenter, got the first two outs of the third and then handed off to Pierce Johnson. Johnson loaded the bases on a single and a walk but struck out rookie cleanup hitter Dylan Carlson.

Rookie Adrian Morejon tossed a perfect fourth and struck out two to open the fifth before Kolten Wong singled and San Diegan Tommy Edman reached on Tatis Jr.’s throwing error from shortstop.

Austin Adams came on and struck out Paul Goldschmidt, who hit a three-run homer in St. Louis’ 7-4 win in Game 1. Adams wound up with the win.

St. Louis had another scoring chance in the sixth when Yadier Molina hit a one-out double off rookie Luis Patino and took third on Paul DeJong‘s grounder. Patino got Dexter Fowler to fly out to the warning track in right-center to end it.

Emilio Pagan threw a perfect seventh and Drew Pomeranz walked one in the eighth.

The bullpen had been one of the Padres’ strengths coming into the season but lost several members to injuries, including closer Kirby Yates, who led the majors with 41 saves last year. General manager A.J. Preller replenished it just before the trade deadline.

Stammen had a seesaw regular season, going 4-2 with a 5.63 ERA in 24 appearances.

Flaherty was brilliant as well, allowing one run and six hits in six innings while striking out eight and walking two.

The loss ended a season that saw the Cardinals shut down by a virus outbreak in the early going. Manager Mike Shildt’s team earned a playoff spot by last Sunday by winning on the final day of the regular season.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports