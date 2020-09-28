Trey Mancini
Orioles show progress in second year of rebuild under Elias

Associated PressSep 28, 2020, 10:04 PM EDT
If Baltimore Orioles general manager Mike Elias was to assess his rebuilding project on results alone, he’d take no satisfaction in finishing 10 games under .500 and in fourth place in the AL East.

Elias, however, remains focused on the long term. So he sees reason to be enthusiastic about the improvement the Orioles showed in the second year of his quest to bring glory days back to Baltimore.

Young starters Keegan Akin and Dean Kremer shined in their first season in the majors. Second-year starter John Means got in a groove in September, and Hunter Harvey and Tanner Scott took the next step in their development as effective relievers. The offense received a boost from the power of former No. 1 draft pick DJ Stewart, the all-around play of Anthony Santander and the surprising consistency of 23-year-old Ryan Mountcastle, who batted .333 with five homers and 23 RBIs in 35 games after making his long-awaited debut in August.

The Orioles were 20-21 on Sept. 8 before fading, but despite the slide they looked better than the team that suffered through two straight 100-loss seasons before negotiating this pandemic-shortened, 60-game slate.

“It’s very difficult for me to label any season a success where we have a losing record and don’t make the playoffs, but I see enough positive things where we can feel good that this year was not wasted and we made progress toward our ultimate goal,” Elias said. “I think that the style of play, the competitive nature of the team and the individual improvement was self-evident.”

It might be a while before the Orioles catch up to the Yankees, Tampa Bay and even Toronto in the AL East, but at least now there’s reason to believe Baltimore is on its way up.

“We’re really trending and heading the right direction, and that’s what you want to see in Year 2 of this,” manager Brandon Hyde said.

MISSING MANCINI

The Orioles played the entire season without their best player of 2019, slugger Trey Mancini, who was sidelined while receiving treatment for colon cancer.

Mancini batted .291 with 35 homers and 97 RBIs last year, numbers that would fit well into the middle of the batting order in 2021.

“We’re very hopeful and excited that he can come back and help us,” Elias said. “He went through a lot and is going to have get his strength back and baseball activities back, but we have nothing but confidence that he’s going to do it this offseason and have a great year.”

DAVIS A DOWNER

The sad saga of Chris Davis continued in 2020. In the fifth season of a seven-year, $161 million contract, the former two-time home run champ bottomed out with a .115 batting average, no homers and one RBI while battling injuries.

His extended slump, which began before Elias arrived, has been a hindrance in the rebuilding process because of Davis’ salary and age (34).

“It was not a successful year for Chris on a number of fronts,” Elias acknowledged. “It’s a tough situation for everyone involved. He is under contract with the team. There’s a lot that goes into that, and we do not have plans to alter that.”

LOOKING AHEAD

With no money generated from attendance, the Orioles will be very budget conscious in the months ahead.

“We’re going into a very uncertain offseason from a number of angles,” Elias said. “Baseball teams do a lot of planning and budgeting, and all of that is totally out the window because of this (pandemic) that turned the world upside down. We can’t estimate our revenue. There’s been a lack of ability to plan that we expect will persist this winter.”

Nonetheless, the Orioles are optimistic about what lies ahead.

“We’re seeing a youth movement on our team, and you can kind of look toward the future to what we’re going to look like in a couple years,” Hyde said. “Yeah, we’re taking our lumps. But we’re competing.”

Associated PressSep 28, 2020, 10:09 PM EDT
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) When the Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays opened the pandemic-delayed season a little over two months ago, there was little to indicate the AL East rivals might meet again to begin the playoffs.

While the Rays launched the truncated 60-game schedule with expectations of making a strong bid for their first division title in a decade, the Blue Jays generally were viewed as an immensely talented young team still years away from postseason contention.

Tampa Bay didn’t disappoint, shrugging off a slow start to go a league-best 40-20 and claim the No. 1 seed in the AL playoffs that begin Tuesday.

Lefty Blake Snell, who’ll start Game 1 of the best-of-three wild-card series against Toronto at Tropicana Field, also isn’t surprised that the eighth-seeded Blue Jays earned a spot, too.

The Rays won six of 10 games between the teams during the regular season, but were outscored 48-44 and outhomered 17-11.

And while Toronto (32-28) lacks the playoff experience Tampa Bay gained last season when the Rays beat Oakland in the AL wild-card game before falling to Houston in the divisional round, the Blue Jays are building with exciting young players such as Cavan Biggio, Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

“They’ve got a lot of young guys who can ball over there,” Snell said. “It’s going to be fun to compete and see how we do.”

Rays defensive whiz Kevin Kiermaier said Tampa Bay, in the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the second time franchise history, will not take the Blue Jays lightly.

“We know we’re playing a real good team,” Kiermaier said. “It’s not going to be easy, regardless of what a team is seeded.”

The Blue Jays, who’ll start right-hander Matt Shoemaker, aren’t conceding anything.

Bichette said he and his teammates respect how good Tampa Bay is, but are not intimidated by facing the No. 1 seed.

“I would say that we didn’t care who we played. I would say that we didn’t mind playing Tampa, that’s for sure. We’re familiar with them. We’ve played them well,” Bichette said.

“I think we’re confident in our ability against them. Our talent matches up well,” Bichette added. “We think if we play well we’ve got a good chance.”

NO FANS

The stands at Tropicana Field will be empty, leaving players to wonder what the atmosphere will be like for the playoffs.

Tampa Bay routinely rank at or near the bottom of the majors in attendance, but usually pack the stands in the domed stadium during the postseason.

“It will be different,” Bichette said. “Normally when you think of your first postseason you think 40,000, you think about not being able to think it’s so loud, stuff like that.”

The Blue Jays open the playoffs near where they hold spring training in Dunedin, Florida. It’s been a winding road for Toronto, which played its home games in Buffalo, New York, at the site of its Triple-A affiliate after the Canadian government barred the Blue Jays from hosting games at their own stadium because of coronavirus concerns.

CONFIDENT RAYS

Tampa Bay’s five-game loss to Houston in last year’s divisional round was a source of motivation during the regular season.

“It definitely lit a fire under everybody. It really showed us we belong. … We gave them a tough series,” second baseman Brandon Lowe said.

“We won the wild-card game. We belong in the postseason. I think that did a lot for us to understand that we should be in the postseason and we can go a lot farther. We know what to expect this time around. I think everyone in our clubhouse expects to be playing until the end of October,” he said.

CLOSE FRIENDS

Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash has the Rays in the playoffs for the second time. His close friend and former Rays third base and bench coach Charlie Montoyo is in his second year as manager of the Blue Jays, who last made the playoffs in 2016.

“Pretty special,” Cash said of his relationship with Montoyo.

“I really learned a lot from him being around him. The way he carried himself. His hand print is throughout this organization,” Cash added. “A pretty big impact and a positive one. … When they clinched I talked to him, we face-timed at 1:30 in the morning. I’m so happy for him.”