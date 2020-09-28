Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Mariners see development, progress in truncated season

Associated PressSep 28, 2020, 10:06 PM EDT
SEATTLE (AP) Sometime around the midpoint of the truncated 60-game season, Scott Servais noticed an obvious shift in the Seattle Mariners clubhouse.

While the focus on development of young players was still there, Servais said it became clear his young team was growing in confidence, and the expectation of just being competitive wasn’t good enough. The Mariners believed they were ready to win.

“I do think we were able to accomplish a lot of what we’re looking to do and maybe it’s happening a little bit quicker than we thought,” Servais said. “So that excites me a ton. I know the mindset of our team shifted. It shifted about halfway through this thing.

“I really felt there was an everyday focus on winning the ball game. And along the way, we were going to focus on getting better no question about it. But the attitude among our players, our coaching staff, it shifted.”

How that shift carries into the 2021 season will be a major determinant in the next stage of the Mariners rebuilding project. Even in just 60 games, Seattle came away from 2020 believing the shortened season was a success in its rebuild plan.

They finished the year 27-33 and were playing meaningful games in the playoff conversation into the final week of the regular season. Marco Gonzales pitched well enough to be in the AL Cy Young Award conversation, although he might not finish in the top five. Kyle Lewis might end up being the AL Rookie of the Year after a breakout season where he proved he can be a force at the plate and be Seattle’s center fielder of the future.

Seattle is still likely two seasons away from rejoining the ranks of legitimate contenders in the AL. But with a bevy of talent still in the minors and likely to make their debuts sometime in 2021, there is optimism that next year could be the season the breakout takes place.

“That’s where you want to be everyday coming into the ballpark feeling you have a chance to win, going about your business knowing that you’re going to win every night,” Servais said.

STARTING OFF

Gonzales was the leader of a rotation that saw its core pieces perform up to or beyond expectations. Gonzales went 7-2 with a 3.10 ERA in 11 starts, the lowest ERA by a Seattle pitcher since Felix Hernandez had a 2.14 mark in 2014.

The most important performance for the season came from Justus Sheffield. In his first full season, Sheffield was 4-3 with a 3.58 ERA in 10 starts. Sheffield had a rocky first two outings, but had a 2.64 ERA over his final eight starts.

Gonzales, Sheffield and Yusei Kikuchi give Seattle three solid pieces to the rotation with more options on the way.

ROY?

Lewis could be in line to be Seattle’s first Rookie of the Year since Ichiro Suzuki in 2001. He started hot, and on Aug. 22, almost one month into the season, was still hitting. 373. He cooled significantly over the final month, but still hit .262 with 11 home runs and 28 RBIs.

As important for Seattle was Lewis’ play in center field, which included more than a few highlight moments.

“He took huge strides forward defensively for us and his ability to get out into center field and do a really nice job out there,” Servais said.

GETTING ESTABLISHED

While both had up-and-down seasons at the plate, the Mariners come out of the year feeling strongly about the long-term prospects of shortstop J.P. Crawford and first baseman Evan White. Crawford had just three errors in 221 chances, while White’s glove at first proved worth the reputation it gained in college and the minors, and made Seattle’s entire infield better.

“What we’ve been able to do defensively has been really fun to watch,” Servais said.

ON THE FARM

One of Seattle’s big questions is when some of its top prospects might reach the majors in 2021. At the top of the list is outfielder Jarred Kelenic, regarded as one of the top prospects in baseball. There was a fleeting thought Seattle could bring Kelenic up this year to help make the charge at a playoff spot, but keeping an extra year of player control seemed the prudent.

Along with Kelenic, the Mariners are likely to see pitcher Logan Gilbert, catcher Cal Raleigh and outfielder Taylor Trammell next season, while waiting for the continued development from the likes of Julio Rodriguez, Emerson Hancock and George Kirby.

Associated PressSep 28, 2020, 10:09 PM EDT
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) When the Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays opened the pandemic-delayed season a little over two months ago, there was little to indicate the AL East rivals might meet again to begin the playoffs.

While the Rays launched the truncated 60-game schedule with expectations of making a strong bid for their first division title in a decade, the Blue Jays generally were viewed as an immensely talented young team still years away from postseason contention.

Tampa Bay didn’t disappoint, shrugging off a slow start to go a league-best 40-20 and claim the No. 1 seed in the AL playoffs that begin Tuesday.

Lefty Blake Snell, who’ll start Game 1 of the best-of-three wild-card series against Toronto at Tropicana Field, also isn’t surprised that the eighth-seeded Blue Jays earned a spot, too.

The Rays won six of 10 games between the teams during the regular season, but were outscored 48-44 and outhomered 17-11.

And while Toronto (32-28) lacks the playoff experience Tampa Bay gained last season when the Rays beat Oakland in the AL wild-card game before falling to Houston in the divisional round, the Blue Jays are building with exciting young players such as Cavan Biggio, Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

“They’ve got a lot of young guys who can ball over there,” Snell said. “It’s going to be fun to compete and see how we do.”

Rays defensive whiz Kevin Kiermaier said Tampa Bay, in the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the second time franchise history, will not take the Blue Jays lightly.

“We know we’re playing a real good team,” Kiermaier said. “It’s not going to be easy, regardless of what a team is seeded.”

The Blue Jays, who’ll start right-hander Matt Shoemaker, aren’t conceding anything.

Bichette said he and his teammates respect how good Tampa Bay is, but are not intimidated by facing the No. 1 seed.

“I would say that we didn’t care who we played. I would say that we didn’t mind playing Tampa, that’s for sure. We’re familiar with them. We’ve played them well,” Bichette said.

“I think we’re confident in our ability against them. Our talent matches up well,” Bichette added. “We think if we play well we’ve got a good chance.”

NO FANS

The stands at Tropicana Field will be empty, leaving players to wonder what the atmosphere will be like for the playoffs.

Tampa Bay routinely rank at or near the bottom of the majors in attendance, but usually pack the stands in the domed stadium during the postseason.

“It will be different,” Bichette said. “Normally when you think of your first postseason you think 40,000, you think about not being able to think it’s so loud, stuff like that.”

The Blue Jays open the playoffs near where they hold spring training in Dunedin, Florida. It’s been a winding road for Toronto, which played its home games in Buffalo, New York, at the site of its Triple-A affiliate after the Canadian government barred the Blue Jays from hosting games at their own stadium because of coronavirus concerns.

CONFIDENT RAYS

Tampa Bay’s five-game loss to Houston in last year’s divisional round was a source of motivation during the regular season.

“It definitely lit a fire under everybody. It really showed us we belong. … We gave them a tough series,” second baseman Brandon Lowe said.

“We won the wild-card game. We belong in the postseason. I think that did a lot for us to understand that we should be in the postseason and we can go a lot farther. We know what to expect this time around. I think everyone in our clubhouse expects to be playing until the end of October,” he said.

CLOSE FRIENDS

Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash has the Rays in the playoffs for the second time. His close friend and former Rays third base and bench coach Charlie Montoyo is in his second year as manager of the Blue Jays, who last made the playoffs in 2016.

“Pretty special,” Cash said of his relationship with Montoyo.

“I really learned a lot from him being around him. The way he carried himself. His hand print is throughout this organization,” Cash added. “A pretty big impact and a positive one. … When they clinched I talked to him, we face-timed at 1:30 in the morning. I’m so happy for him.”