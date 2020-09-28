Athletics Roster and schedule
Getty Images

AL West champion Athletics finally get their playoff series

Associated PressSep 28, 2020, 9:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) Marcus Semien and the Oakland Athletics earned themselves a full playoff series at last as division champions.

For two years now, the A’s have stressed how they absolutely needed to win the AL West to increase their chances of a deep postseason run following consecutive defeats in the wild-card game.

“It’s a little different than last year for us and also in ’18 where it’s just one game and you want to be so perfect and win that game,” Semien said. “It’s a three-game series, we’re at home and play good baseball.”

Oakland gets its shot against the Chicago White Sox in the best-of-three wild-card round having advanced just once during 11 previous playoff trips since 2000, when they reached the 2006 AL Championship Series before being swept by Detroit.

Both clubs navigated a challenging 60-game regular season, bolstered often by their top sluggers. The A’s finished 36-24, Chicago at 35-25.

Oakland will send 22-year-old lefty Jesus Luzardo out to start Game 1 on Tuesday. The White Sox went 14-0 facing left-handed starters this season.

“To be able to do it at a young age is a blessing,” said Luzardo, whose season was briefly delayed by a positive test result for the coronavirus despite never having symptoms. “I hope this is just the first of many.”

Right-hander Lucas Gioloto (4-3), who pitched a no-hitter against the Pirates on Aug. 25, takes the mound for Chicago.

“It’s time to go to work,” Gioloto said of his playoff debut. “This is what we’re playing for. Now that we’re here, it’s a brand new season. Everything that we did up to this point doesn’t matter any more.”

Here are some things to watch for in noon local time games this best-of-three round at the Coliseum, with A’s manager Bob Melvin saying “I don’t like it” regarding the early schedule:

ABREU’S BIG BAT

Jose Abreu hit 19 homers – second in baseball – and topped the majors with 60 RBIs while playing in all 60 games and batting .317. Yes, he averaged an RBI per game.

Chicago lost seven of eight ending the regular season, two on walkoffs.

“It’s a fresh start,” shortstop Tim Anderson said.

Matt Olson led the A’s with 14 homers.

“I think a lot of the teams feel they’re just getting going,” Semien said.

OLD SOX

Semien and right-hander Chris Bassitt, Oakland’s Game 2 starter, both were drafted by the White Sox and came to Oakland in the same December 2014 trade.

The connection might mean a little more if they had played with Chicago recently, but “that was so long ago,” Semien said. He has certainly paid attention to the White Sox from afar.

“They’re going for it this year,” Semien said. “I know a lot of those guys over there, primarily the same coaching staff besides the manager. It’s going to be a battle. It’s nice to be at home. I think we played them well at home in the past. Even though there’s no crowd I just feel like it’s a tough place for an opponent to come into.”

JIMENEZ UPDATE

White Sox manager Rick Renteria sounded optimistic about left fielder Eloy Jimenez playing Game 1 though he has been nursing a sprained right foot that kept him out of the final three games.

Jimenez went through baseball work and was scheduled to run on the field Monday.

“So far so good,” Renteria said of Jimenez’s status in Chicago’s first playoff appearance since 2008. “I’m cautiously optimistic that I’ll be able to report something positive.”

LUZARDO’S CHANCE

Luzardo (3-2) has the opportunity to help Oakland get over a big hurdle: advancing. The A’s want to show the baseball world they have the talent to go further – much further.

Sean Manaea returned last September to go 4-0 and earn the wild-card start over Mike Fiers before faltering. Liam Hendriks lost it the previous year at Yankee Stadium.

Luzardo struck out four in three innings of relief in the 5-1 loss to Tampa Bay in last year’s AL wild-card game.

“I think getting my feet wet in postseason baseball last year really will help me a lot throughout this year and moving forward in my career,” he said. “I’m glad that they trusted me and gave me the confidence to go out there and throw three innings last year.”

CHAPMAN MISSED

The A’s are missing a key part of their infield without Gold Glove third baseman Matt Chapman, sidelined by a season-ending hip injury that required surgery. He hit 10 homers and drove in 25 runs.

Midseason additions Tommy La Stella and Jake Lamb have filled key voids.

Young Blue Jays say they aren’t intimidated by top seed Rays

Blue Jays roster and schedule
Getty Images
Associated PressSep 28, 2020, 10:09 PM EDT
Leave a comment

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) When the Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays opened the pandemic-delayed season a little over two months ago, there was little to indicate the AL East rivals might meet again to begin the playoffs.

While the Rays launched the truncated 60-game schedule with expectations of making a strong bid for their first division title in a decade, the Blue Jays generally were viewed as an immensely talented young team still years away from postseason contention.

Tampa Bay didn’t disappoint, shrugging off a slow start to go a league-best 40-20 and claim the No. 1 seed in the AL playoffs that begin Tuesday.

Lefty Blake Snell, who’ll start Game 1 of the best-of-three wild-card series against Toronto at Tropicana Field, also isn’t surprised that the eighth-seeded Blue Jays earned a spot, too.

The Rays won six of 10 games between the teams during the regular season, but were outscored 48-44 and outhomered 17-11.

And while Toronto (32-28) lacks the playoff experience Tampa Bay gained last season when the Rays beat Oakland in the AL wild-card game before falling to Houston in the divisional round, the Blue Jays are building with exciting young players such as Cavan Biggio, Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

“They’ve got a lot of young guys who can ball over there,” Snell said. “It’s going to be fun to compete and see how we do.”

Rays defensive whiz Kevin Kiermaier said Tampa Bay, in the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the second time franchise history, will not take the Blue Jays lightly.

“We know we’re playing a real good team,” Kiermaier said. “It’s not going to be easy, regardless of what a team is seeded.”

The Blue Jays, who’ll start right-hander Matt Shoemaker, aren’t conceding anything.

Bichette said he and his teammates respect how good Tampa Bay is, but are not intimidated by facing the No. 1 seed.

“I would say that we didn’t care who we played. I would say that we didn’t mind playing Tampa, that’s for sure. We’re familiar with them. We’ve played them well,” Bichette said.

“I think we’re confident in our ability against them. Our talent matches up well,” Bichette added. “We think if we play well we’ve got a good chance.”

NO FANS

The stands at Tropicana Field will be empty, leaving players to wonder what the atmosphere will be like for the playoffs.

Tampa Bay routinely rank at or near the bottom of the majors in attendance, but usually pack the stands in the domed stadium during the postseason.

“It will be different,” Bichette said. “Normally when you think of your first postseason you think 40,000, you think about not being able to think it’s so loud, stuff like that.”

The Blue Jays open the playoffs near where they hold spring training in Dunedin, Florida. It’s been a winding road for Toronto, which played its home games in Buffalo, New York, at the site of its Triple-A affiliate after the Canadian government barred the Blue Jays from hosting games at their own stadium because of coronavirus concerns.

CONFIDENT RAYS

Tampa Bay’s five-game loss to Houston in last year’s divisional round was a source of motivation during the regular season.

“It definitely lit a fire under everybody. It really showed us we belong. … We gave them a tough series,” second baseman Brandon Lowe said.

“We won the wild-card game. We belong in the postseason. I think that did a lot for us to understand that we should be in the postseason and we can go a lot farther. We know what to expect this time around. I think everyone in our clubhouse expects to be playing until the end of October,” he said.

CLOSE FRIENDS

Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash has the Rays in the playoffs for the second time. His close friend and former Rays third base and bench coach Charlie Montoyo is in his second year as manager of the Blue Jays, who last made the playoffs in 2016.

“Pretty special,” Cash said of his relationship with Montoyo.

“I really learned a lot from him being around him. The way he carried himself. His hand print is throughout this organization,” Cash added. “A pretty big impact and a positive one. … When they clinched I talked to him, we face-timed at 1:30 in the morning. I’m so happy for him.”