Marlins clinch 1st playoff berth since 2003, beat Yanks 4-3

Associated PressSep 26, 2020, 2:37 AM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) Forced from the field by COVID-19, the Miami Marlins returned with enough force to reach the playoffs for the first time since their 2003 championship.

An NL-worst 57-105 a year ago, they sealed the improbable berth on the field of the team that Miami CEO Derek Jeter and manager Don Mattingly once captained.

“I think this is a good lesson for everyone. It really goes back to the players believing,” Mattingly said Friday night after a 4-3, 10-inning win over the New York Yankees.

Miami will start the playoffs on the road Wednesday, its first postseason game since winning the 2003 World Series as the Florida Marlins, capped by a Game 6 victory in the Bronx over Jeter and his New York teammates at the previous version of Yankee Stadium.

“We play loose. We got nothing to lose. We’re playing with house money.,” said Brandon Kintzler, who got DJ LeMahieu to ground into a game-ending double play with the bases loaded after Jesus Aguilar hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th. “We are a dangerous team. And we really don’t care if anyone says we’re overachievers.”

Miami (30-28), second behind Atlanta in the NL East, became the first team to make the playoffs in the year following a 100-loss season. The Marlins achieved the feat despite being beset by a virus outbreak early this season that prevented them from playing for more than a week.

After the final out, Marlins players ran onto the field, formed a line and exchanged non socially-distant hugs, then posed for photos across the mound.

“I can’t contain the tears, because it’s a lot of grind, a lot of passion,” shortstop Miguel Rojas said. “It wasn’t just the virus. Last year we lost 100 games. But we came out this year with the hope everything was going to be better. When we had the outbreak, the guys who got an opportunity to help the organization, thank you for everything you did.”

Miami was one of baseball’s great doubts at the start of the most shortened season since 1878, forced off the field when 18 players tested positive for COVID-19 following the opening series in Philadelphia.

“Yeah, we’ve been through a lot. Other teams have been through a lot, too,” Mattingly said “This just not a been a great situation. It’s just good to be able to put the game back on the map.”

New York (32-26) had already wrapped up a playoff spot but has lost four of five following a 10-game winning streak and is assured of starting the playoffs on the road. Toronto clinched a berth by beating the Yankees on Thursday.

“I don’t like any time somebody celebrates on our field or if we’re at somebody else’s place and they celebrate on their field,” Yankees star Aaron Judge said. “I’m seeing that too much.”

Mattingly captained the Yankees from 1991-95 and is in his fifth season managing the Marlins, Jeter captained the Yankees from 2003-14 as part of a career that included five World Series titles in 20 seasons and is part of the group headed by Bruce Sherman that bought the Marlins in October 2017.

Garrett Cooper, traded to the Marlins by the Yankees after the 2017 season, hit a three-run homer in the first inning off J.A. Happ.

After the Yankees tied it on Aaron Hicks‘ two-run double off Sandy Alcantara in the third and Judge’s RBI single off Yimi Garcia in the eighth following an error by the pitcher on a pickoff throw, the Marlins regained the lead with an unearned run in the 10th against Chad Green (3-3).

Jon Berti sacrificed pinch-runner Monte Harrison to third and, with the infield in, Starling Marte grounded to shortstop. Gleyber Torres ran at Harrison and threw to the plate, and catcher Kyle Higashioka‘s throw to third hit Harrison in the back, giving the Yankees a four-error night for the second time in three games.

With runners at second and third, Aguilar hit a sacrifice fly.

Brad Boxberger (1-0) walked his leadoff batter in the ninth but got Luke Voit to ground into a double play, and Kintzler held on for his 12th save in 14 chances.

Miami ended the second-longest postseason drought in the majors – the Seattle Mariners have been absent since 2001.

Miami returned Aug. 4 following an eight-day layoff with reinforcements from its alternate training site, the trade market and the waiver wire to replace the 18 players on the injured list and won its first five games.

“We’re just starting,” said Alcantara, who handed a 3-2 lead to his bullpen in the eighth. “We’ve got to keep doing what we’re doing.”

TOSSED

Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected for arguing from the dugout in the first inning. Plate umpire John Tumpane called out Judge on a full-count slider that appeared to drop well below the knees and Boone argued during the next pitch, to Hicks, then was ejected. Television microphones caught several of Boone’s profane shouts.

“Reacting to a terrible call and then following it up,” Boone said. “Obviously, we see Aaron get called a lot on some bad ones down.”

ODD

Pinch-runner Michael Tauchman stole second base in the eighth following a leadoff single by Gary Sanchez but was sent back to first because Tumpane interfered with the throw by catcher Chad Wallach. Clint Frazier struck out on the next pitch and snapped his bat over a leg.

SLOPPY

New York took the major league lead with 47 errors. Sanchez was called for catcher’s interference for the third time in five days and fourth time this month.

REMEMBERING

Mattingly thought of Jose Fernandez, the former Marlins All-Star pitcher who died four years earlier to the night at age 24 while piloting a boat that crashed. An investigation found he was legally drunk and had cocaine in his system. The night also marked the sixth anniversary of Jeter’s final game at Yankee Stadium.

UP NEXT

RHP Deivi Garcia (2-2, 4.88) starts Saturday for the Yankees and LHP Trevor Rogers (1-2, 6.84) for the Marlins. Garcia will be making the sixth start of his rookie season.

Reds top Twins 7-2, clinch 1st playoff spot since 2013

Associated PressSep 26, 2020, 2:36 AM EDT
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) From three soaring home runs to an exuberant race out of the dugout in celebration of their postseason berth, the Cincinnati Reds made plenty of noise in Minnesota’s empty ballpark.

They’re playing like they won’t leave quietly, either.

Mike Moustakas homered twice, Freddy Galvis hit a solo shot and the Reds clinched their first playoff spot since 2013, beating the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins 7-2 on Friday night.

“We’re going to be as much of a threat as anyone,” said slugger Joey Votto, who has spent his entire 14-year career with the Reds and is the only player remaining from that 2013 team. This will be his fourth trip to the postseason.

“I like this team much more than I liked those teams, and I really liked those teams,” Votto said.

The Reds (30-28), who can finish as high as the fifth seed in the eight-team NL field, raised their record to two games above .500 for the first time since May 13, 2017, after Wade Miley, the fifth reliever, wrapped up a scoreless ninth.

Sporting MLB-issued red shirts commemorating their spot in the playoffs, Cincinnati players roared after the final out and streamed onto the diamond for hugs, high fives and a full-team picture.

The Twins (35-23) failed to secure home-field advantage for the wild-card series, when Cleveland rallied to beat Pittsburgh and forge a second-place tie with Chicago in the division race. Minnesota leads the White Sox and Indians by one game, with two to play.

The Reds took a one-and-done loss in the NL wild-card game in 2013, the last year they finished with a winning record, going 90-72 in Dusty Baker’s final season as manager. Three skippers later, David Bell has guided them back for more. The Reds were 15-21 on Sept. 1.

“It’s important to stop and recognize the accomplishment and all the work that’s been put in and celebrated it a little bit because you never know when you get opportunities like this,” Bell said.

Michael Lorenzen (2-2) pitched 3 1/3 innings for the victory, stranding runners on second and third in the third. Raisel Iglesias did the same in the eighth, and the Twins left 11 men on base.

“We feel like we’ve built the momentum at the right time,” Lorenzen said.

Power hitting has been their ticket to this tournament, after giving both Nick Castellanos and Moustakas a four-year, $64 million contract, a franchise record. Eugenio Suarez leads the team with 15 homers. Until an RBI single by Castellanos in the fifth, the Reds had a streak of 19 straight runs scored via the long ball, including their entire series against the Brewers: 14 runs on seven homers.

After Philadelphia lost to Tampa Bay and Milwaukee split a doubleheader with St. Louis, the Reds did their part by holding on for their 10th win in the last 12 games.

“The out-of-town scoreboard was right in my view,” Bell said. “I couldn’t really stop watching it, actually, between pitches.”

TWINS CONCERNS

The Twins, who are 23-6 at Target Field, the best home record in baseball, can still settle anywhere from the second seed to the seventh seed for the AL playoffs next week.

The Twins would lose a tiebreaker to the White Sox, based on an inferior intradivision record, but they would win both a head-to-head tiebreaker with the Indians and a three-way tiebreaker with the other two competitors.

Third baseman Josh Donaldson departed after one inning due to a cramp in the calf muscle that kept him out for 30 games earlier this season. Then center fielder Byron Buxton was hit in the head in the eighth by a fastball from Lucas Sims, knocking him to the dirt and forcing him out.

“We’re still playing and hopeful to play to win the division as well. The health of our players is going to come first and foremost,” manager Rocco Baldelli said.

After pitching much better down the stretch of this abbreviated 60-game schedule than in the first half, this wasn’t the ideal postseason tuneup for Jose Berrios (5-4). The two-time All-Star finished five innings, with four runs allowed in his first two-homer start of the season.

“My fastball is there. I feel strong. My breaking ball is in good shape. Everything feels good for next week,” Berrios said.

FAMILY MATTERS

Bell was grateful for a rare opportunity this weekend to catch up in person with his brother, Mike Bell, who’s the bench coach for the Twins.

Their father, Buddy Bell, was a five-time All-Star third baseman and manager of three different major league teams who’s now working in the front office for the Reds, the team he played four late-career seasons for. Their grandfather, Gus Bell, was a four-time All-Star outfielder for the Reds. So there’s no secret where the loyalties lie for their younger sister Traci, who has Down Syndrome.

“She keeps telling my mom that she does love me, too. She just doesn’t want me to win the next few days,” Mike Bell said.

ROSTER MOVEMENT

Reds: Nine-year veteran RHP Nate Jones, who had a 6.27 ERA in 21 relief appearances in his first season with the Reds, was released before the game. He was designated for assignment this week.

Twins: RHP Homer Bailey, who spent 12 of his 14 major league seasons with the Reds, was designated for assignment prior to the game. He made only two starts for the Twins, missing nearly two months with biceps tendinitis. RHP Edwar Colina was added to the roster and made his major league debut with a three-run ninth, recording only one out.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Luis Castillo (4-5, 2.86 ERA) will pitch on Saturday night, seeking his fifth straight win. The 2019 All-Star is 4-0 with a 1.26 ERA and 33 strikeouts over four September starts.

Twins: RHP Michael Pineda (2-0, 3.18 ERA) pitches the middle game of the series. The Twins have won all four of his turns since his reinstatement from a 60-game suspension.