Giants release veteran right-hander Jeff Samardzija

Associated PressSep 26, 2020, 10:53 PM EDT
SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Giants released veteran right-hander Jeff Samardzija on Saturday, a day after he returned from a lengthy shoulder injury and rehab.

Samardzija, an 11-game winner in 2019, was designated for assignment and placed on unconditional release waivers days before his contract was to expire.

The 35-year-old pitcher signed a $90 million, five-year contract with San Francisco in December 2015, but spent much of his Giants tenure sidelined by injuries.

“I usually sit on the bench for a few minutes before I get ready to go. Sitting there was definitely a little emotional. You take for granted all those times before you’ve done it,” Samardzija said of reflecting Friday. “You’re just always going to be there and you’re always going to have that opportunity. I think we all know time goes by real fast. Sitting there looking at the stadium, it’s tough. I’ve had a lot of fun here, very much enjoyed my time. It’s been a first-class organization. I was just taking it all in.”

Samardzija allowed a two-run homer to Fernando Tatis Jr. among his three hits surrendered in three innings of Friday’s 6-5 loss to the Padres. It was his fourth start of 2020 and first appearance since Aug. 7. He was 0-2 with a 9.72 ERA this season after significant time at the club’s Sacramento alternate training site trying to recover – a challenge given there were no minor league rehab assignments to get ready.

The Giants weren’t going to have a start for him if they make the playoffs.

“I really respect the way he prepared for yesterday’s start,” manager Gabe Kapler said. “I thought his stuff came out better than I’d seen in a really long time. I thought he was especially competitive. In that game it kind of unraveled quickly and we went to our bullpen early but at one point I thought he was going to be able to carry us deep into the baseball game. I’m proud of what Jeff accomplished here with the Giants and I have no doubt that he’s going to attempt to continue his career and it wouldn’t surprise me to see him to go out and do really well going forward.”

Samardzija won 11 games in 2015 for the Chicago White Sox, marking his first double-digit victory total in his initial eight major league seasons before a career-best 12 wins in ’16 with the Giants.

He spent the second half of the 2014 season pitching in the Bay Area with the Oakland Athletics following his trade from the Chicago Cubs.

Samardzija said he plans to pitch in 2021, which would be a 14th big league season: “100%, without a doubt,” he said, not ruling out a return to San Francisco if that were to work out.

“It’s always an honor to play for the Giants,” he said.

Nationals GM Rizzo won't reveal length of Martinez's new contract

Getty Images
Associated PressSep 26, 2020, 10:57 PM EDT
WASHINGTON — Dave Martinez spoke Saturday about managing the Washington Nationals for “many, many years” and over the “long term” and “quite some time,” thanks to his contract extension.

Sharing a table to a socially distanced degree with his manager on a video conference call to announce the new deal – each member of the duo sporting a 2019 World Series ring on his right hand – Nationals GM Mike Rizzo referred to the agreement’s “multiyear” nature, but repeatedly refused to reveal anything more specific in response to reporters’ questions.

“We don’t talk about terms as far as years, length and salaries and that type of thing. We’re comfortable with what we have and the consistency that we’re going to have down the road,” said Rizzo, who recently agreed to a three-year extension of his own. “That’s all we want to say about terms, because it’s private information and we don’t want you guys to know about it.”

When Martinez initially was hired by Rizzo in October 2017 – his first managing job at any level – the Nationals’ news release at the time announced that he was given a three-year contract with an option for a fourth year.

That 2021 option had not yet been picked up.

“The partnership that Davey and I have together, our communication styles are very similar. Our aspirations are similar, and kind of our mindset of how to obtain the goals that we want to obtain are similar. I think it’s a good match,” Rizzo said. “We couldn’t have hit on a more positive and enthusiastic leader in the clubhouse. I think you see it shine through even in the most trying times.”

The Nationals entered Saturday – Martinez’s 56th birthday – with a 23-34 record and in last place in the NL East, which Rizzo called “a disappointing season.” The team’s title defense was slowed by injuries and inconsistency during a 60-game season delayed and shortened by the coronavirus pandemic.

World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg threw just five innings because of a nerve issue in his pitching hand and players such as Starlin Castro, Sean Doolittle, Tanner Rainey, Adam Eaton and Carter Kieboom finished the year on the IL.

“This year, for me, we didn’t get it done. We had a lot of bumps in the road this year. But I really, fully believe, we’ve got the core guys here that we need to win another championship,” Martinez said. “I know Mike, myself, we’re going to spend hours and hours and hours trying to fill the void with guys we think can potentially help us in the future. And we’ll be back on the podium. I’m really confident about that.”

Rizzo was asked Saturday why the team announces contract lengths for players, as is common practice around the major leagues, but wouldn’t do so in this instance for Martinez.

“The reason is we don’t want anybody to know. That’s the reason,” Rizzo said, before asking the reporter: “How much do you make? How many years do you have?”

Moments later, as the back-and-forth continued, Rizzo said: “It’s kind of an individual thing with certain people. I don’t want you to know what I make or how many years I have. Davey doesn’t want you to know. And I think that it’s only fair … when people don’t want certain information out there, that we don’t give it.”

There were some calling for Martinez to lose his job last season when Washington got off to a 19-31 start. But Rizzo stood by his manager, and the team eventually turned things around, going 74-38 the rest of the way to reach the playoffs as an NL wild-card team.

The Nationals then beat the Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals to reach the World Series, where they beat the Houston Astros in Game 7.

Washington joined the 1914 Boston Braves as the only teams in major league history to win a World Series after being 12 games below .500 during a season.

“Everything from Day 1 to where he’s gotten to now, he’s grown so much. He’s really become one of my favorite managers of all,” three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer said after helping Washington win Saturday’s opener of a doubleheader against the New York Mets. “Davey really understands how to manage a clubhouse, manage a team. We saw it in the postseason. He knows how to push the right buttons when everything is on the line.”