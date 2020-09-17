Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Dodgers 1st team to clinch playoff spot, beat Padres 7-5

Associated PressSep 17, 2020, 11:44 AM EDT
While the Los Angeles Dodgers are regular participants in postseason baseball, there was something unusual about becoming the first team in the pandemic-shortened season to clinch a berth in the expanded playoffs.

“It’s different, I guess. I just found that out five minutes ago,” manager Dave Roberts said in his video news conference after the Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 7-5 to take two of three in a matchup of the NL’s two top teams.

The Dodgers opened a 3 1/2-game lead in their quest for an eighth straight NL West title by beating the Padres for the second straight day. Dustin May threw 5 1/3 gutty innings out of the bullpen, AJ Pollock and Chris Taylor homered and Will Smith drove in three runs.

“I’m celebrating by saying I’m proud of our guys and it was a great series,” said Roberts, who grew up in northern San Diego County and both played for and was a coach with the Padres before getting the Dodgers’ job. “I think it caught us all by surprise because we were so focused on trying to win this series. I think word will travel once we get on the plane.”

San Diego, quieted by Dodgers pitching a second straight game even as it heads for its first playoff berth since winning the division in 2006, has lost two straight for the first time since mid-August.

May confirmed that as part of COVID-19 protocols, MLB doesn’t want teams having wild clubhouse celebrations after clinching.

Asked if the Dodgers had a celebration, he said:

“No. We’re not allowed to.”

But clinching a postseason spot “is something you grind for for the whole season,” he said. “This season is different but we had to grind in the quarantine zone, so you’re still going to feel super excited.”

At 35-15, the Dodgers breezed into the expanded 16-team postseason field. Los Angeles is seeking its first World Series title since 1988, having lost in the Fall Classic under Roberts in 2017 and 2018.

Mookie Betts tied his career high with three stolen bases, had two hits and scored a run.

“Today we just got beat in almost all areas, facets of the game,” rookie manager Jayce Tingler said. “We didn’t play as clean as we have been defensively. Their guys over there on the mound, they’ve done a good job pitching, especially the past two days. It was nice to scrap and crawl and fight back in it, but at the end of the day we got into too big a hole to overcome.”

May, who had been scheduled to start before Roberts decided to go with a bullpen day, was the Dodgers’ third pitcher of the game. He went 5 1/3 innings and was in control until Jurickson Profar homered to right field with two outs in the seventh to pull the Padres to 7-3. Mitch Moreland reached on an error by second baseman Gavin Lux opening the inning.

After Profar’s homer, May struck out Trent Grisham and blew off some steam by yelling a few profanities that could be heard around empty Petco Park. Grisham angered the Dodgers by briefly posing at the plate after homering off Clayton Kershaw in the Padres’ 7-2 win Monday night.

May allowed Manny Machado‘s solo homer with one out in the eighth, his 14th, and was lifted by Roberts.

Until the seventh, May had breezed through four innings by allowing only a single and a walk. He struck out six.

May said he felt his outing “was pretty solid. There were some miscues on my end that ended up going a pretty long ways. Just location-wise, it wasn’t where I wanted on those two pitches and they took advantage of it.”

Starter Brusdar Gasterol allowed a hit and a run in 1 1/3 innings before Adam Kolarek (3-0) allowed a hit and two walks in two-thirds of an inning.

Pedro Baez got the final two outs for his second save.

San Diego used nine pitchers.

Pollock homered past the palm trees to the right of the batter’s eye in straightaway center field off rookie Adrian Morejon (2-1) with two outs in the second. It was his 11th. Taylor greeted Garrett Richards with a leadoff shot into the second deck in left -center leading off the sixth, his sixth, for a 7-1 lead.

TATIS JR.’S SLUMP

San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr., who had been considered the NL MVP front-runner recently, went 0 for 4 to extend his slump to 2 for 27 over eight games. His average has dropped from .314 to .281.

“I don’t think he’s tired,” Tingler said. “I think last night he missed a homer by two or three feet, I thought he squared three balls up today. Unfortunately, they were right into the lanes they were playing. Just going through a little pocket, maybe trying to do too much at times. But I think he’s in position to get extremely hot for us down the stretch.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: Placed LHP Caleb Ferguson on the IL with what Roberts said was “a pretty good” tear in his UCL. Ferguson had an MRI in Los Angeles earlier Wednesday after facing just one batter Tuesday night. To take his roster spot, RHP Josh Sborz was recalled. …. Pollock came out late in the game with tightness in a hamstring.

Padres: Reinstated C Francisco Mejia (bruised left thumb) from the 10-day IL and optioned OF Abraham Almonte to the alternate training site.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: LHP Julio Urias (3-0, 3.53) is scheduled to start the opener of a four-game series Thursday night at Colorado, which will counter with LHP Kyle Freeland (2-1, 3.54).

Padres: RHP Chris Paddack (3-4, 4.74) is scheduled to start Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at Seattle.

Giants-Mariners games postponed, moved due to smoky skies

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Associated PressSep 15, 2020, 7:56 PM EDT
EATTLE — The two-game series between the San Francisco Giants and Mariners in Seattle that was scheduled to start Tuesday night was postponed because of poor air quality caused by the West Coast wildfires.

While the air quality seemed to be improving somewhat Tuesday afternoon, Giants manager Gabe Kapler said both teams, Major League Baseball and the players’ union were all in agreement about the decision.

He said players had some reservations about plans to play.

“I think there was some concern, yeah, for sure,” Kapler said. “Everybody was reading the reports on the air quality and we all wanted to be safe.”

The teams will now play at 9:40 p.m. ET Wednesday and 4:10 p.m. ET Thursday at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

The announcement came as forecasters called for smoke to reach very unhealthy levels in Western Washington through at least Thursday.

Both teams had a scheduled day off Thursday that allowed them to avoid playing a doubleheader on Wednesday.

Some players complained about smoky conditions Monday night after the Mariners split a doubleheader with the Oakland Athletics. The smoke level during the games reached a level of very unhealthy on the air quality index, even with the roof closed at T-Mobile Park.

Seattle manager Scott Servais said he thought “visibility and playability” were fine Monday night after the games and that Major League Baseball officials were comfortable with allowing the makeup doubleheader to proceed. But the smoke got worse throughout the evening, seeming to increase when rain moved into the area.

A’s manager Bob Melvin said several players began to complain as the night wore on.

“I’m a healthy 22-year-old. I shouldn’t be gasping for air or missing oxygen. I’ll leave it at that,” said Jesus Luzardo, who started the opener for Oakland.

The area has had unhealthy air quality for about a week after weather patterns have brought smoke from wildfires east of Seattle in Washington, Oregon and California. There also are fires burning near San Francisco – the air quality is expected to reach unhealthy levels there Wednesday as well – but the air quality is better overall.

A Mariners official said smoke is expected to start clearing late Thursday or Friday when they return home for a three-game series with the San Diego Padres, followed by their final three home games with the Houston Astros next Monday through Wednesday.

“We appreciate the Giants willingness to work with us on this challenge, and we look forward to returning to T-Mobile Park on Friday to host the Padres,” Mariners President Kevin Mather said.

The decision could have playoff implications as the Mariners lose two of their remaining eight home games. The Giants are currently sitting in the second NL wild-card position, while the Mariners are 1 1/2 games behind the Astros for second place in the AL West and 4 1/2 games back for the AL wild card.