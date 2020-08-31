Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Pitching-desperate Braves acquire Milone from Orioles

Associated PressAug 31, 2020, 12:15 AM EDT
ATLANTA — Desperate for starting pitching as they pursue a third straight NL East title, the Atlanta Braves acquired left-hander Tommy Milone from the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday for two players to be named.

The division-leading Braves have struggled to put together a rotation behind Max Fried, who is 5-0 with a 1.35 ERA. Ian Anderson, who pitched one-hit ball over six innings in his major league debut last week, is the only other Atlanta starter to earn a win this season.

The 33-year-old Milone will be thrown right into the mix, starting Sunday night’s game at Philadelphia. The Braves chartered a flight from Buffalo, where the Orioles were playing a weekend series against the Toronto Blue Jays, to ensure their newest starter wasn’t subjected to possible exposure to the coronavirus.

“We’ve not had any players join us after after taking a commercial flight, and we’d prefer not to do it,” Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos said. “We’re not going to take any chances. There’s no script for this, but we’re always going to err on the side of caution anytime we can.”

Milone gives the Braves another much-needed starting option in the shortened 60-game season, though Anthopoulos will continue to pursue additional pitching help right up to Monday’s trade deadline.

He conceded that it may be tough to find another deal.

“There’s not a lot of sellers out there. With the expanded playoffs, even the teams that are on the outside looking in are close,” he said. “We didn’t want to wait around. If a deal made sense to us, we wanted to go ahead and do it.”

Milone is 1-4 with a 3.99 ERA over six starts in his first season with the Orioles. The Braves initially inquired about his availability shortly after ace Mike Soroka went down with a season-ending Achilles injury on Aug. 3.

“He’s thrown the ball really well,” Anthopoulos said. “The change-up has always been his go-to pitch, but he’s having more success with that, a lot more success than last year. He’s always been a strike thrower, but from talking to him, he feels his command is that much stronger.”

The Orioles will get a couple of prospects who are not in the Braves’ 60-man pool of potential players.

After signing a minor league deal with the Orioles in February, Milone received a major league contract in July. He started on opening day as a replacement for injured John Means and has 31 strikeouts and only four walks over 29 1/3 innings.

Milone’s best effort of the season – six innings of three-hit ball against Washington on Aug. 7 – earned him his lone win with Baltimore. In his last outing, he took his third straight loss, surrendering four runs (two earned) and two homers in 5 1/3 innings of a 4-2 setback to Tampa Bay.

Any contribution would certainly be welcomed in Atlanta.

In addition losing Soroka, the Braves have yet to get any innings out of newcomer Cole Hamels, who has been dealing with a sore left shoulder since the spring. They demoted two other starters, former All-Star Mike Foltynewicz and Sean Newcomb, to their alternate-training site after poor showings. Another potential option, former AL Cy Young winner Felix Hernandez, opted out of the season because of coronavirus concerns.

With their rotation in tatters, the Braves tried 10 starters over their first 32 games. Promising young pitchers such as Touki Tousaint and Kyle Wright were hit hard, finally forcing the team to use journeyman relievers Josh Tomlin and Robbie Erlin as starters. But that clearly wasn’t an long-term solution for a team that hopes to win its first playoff series since 2001.

Milone broke into the big leagues in 2011 with the Nationals and has pitched for Oakland, Minnesota, Milwaukee, the Mets and Seattle. He has a career record of 51-51 with a 4.45 ERA.

Anthopoulos said Hamels is making progress and could be an option late in the season. He was scheduled to throw a second bullpen session Sunday, which could possibly lead to a simulated games in the next few weeks.

“He’s moving in the right direction,” the general manager said. “We feel like he’s turned a corner.”

Mariners send C Nola to San Diego as part of 7-player trade

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Associated PressAug 31, 2020, 1:58 AM EDT
SEATTLE — Seattle and San Diego completed a seven-player trade Sunday night, with catcher Austin Nola joining the contending Padres and prized outfield prospect Taylor Trammel going to the Mariners as centerpieces of the deal.

Seattle sent Nola and right-handed relievers Austin Adams and Dan Altavilla to the Padres, while Trammell led a list of youngsters headed back to the Mariners. Also going to Seattle is infielder Ty France, catcher Luis Torres and reliever Andres Munoz.

Nola has the versatility to play several positions. He played first, second and third base, and both corner outfield positions last season for Seattle. This season, Nola has started 23 games behind the plate and two at first base.

Nola is hitting .306 with five home runs and 19 RBIs in 29 games, and his defense behind the plate has been praised by Seattle manager Scott Servais after Nola came up through the minors as a middle infielder. He’s the older brother of Phillies ace Aaron Nola.

Altavilla has been part of Seattle’s bullpen since 2016 but has appeared in more than 22 games only once. This season, Altavilla is 1-2 with a 7.71 ERA in 13 appearances.

Adams has not pitched this season while still recovering after tearing his ACL last September. Adams took part in the early stages of Seattle’s summer camp, but the team admitted he was pushed a little too soon and wanted to wait until he was fully recovered.

Trammell is ranked as the No. 4 prospect in the Padres organization, while Munoz – who was considered San Diego’s closer of the future before undergoing Tommy John surgery in March – made his debut in the majors last season.

“We are excited to add four talented players to the Mariners organization, all of whom are playing in their age-25 or younger seasons,” Seattle general manager Jerry Dipoto said in a statement.

It’s a massive haul for Seattle and adds another piece to a future group of outfielders that could help the Mariners end their playoff drought. Trammell joins a group that includes current center fielder Kyle Lewis and top prospects Jarred Kelenic and Julio Rodriguez, all of whom should be in the majors in the next two years.

Trammell was traded from Cincinnati to San Diego last year at the trade deadline.

Munoz appeared in 22 games last season for the Padres and was regularly clocked above 100 mph with his fastball. He had a 3.91 ERA in 22 appearances.

France has appeared in 20 games this season for the Padres and is hitting .309 with two home runs and 10 RBIs and can play both corner infield positions.

Later, the Padres acquired veteran catcher Jason Castro from the Los Angeles Angels for right-handed reliever Gerardo Reyes.

Castro will be a free agent this winter after agreeing to a $6.85 million, one-year deal with the Angels in January. The 33-year-old batted .192 with two homers and six RBIs over his 18 games with Los Angeles, but the longtime Astros and Twins backstop is a strong defensive catcher and normally a solid hitter who has produced at least 10 homers in six seasons of his career.