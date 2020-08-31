Diamondbacks roster and schedule
Marlins get outfielder Starling Marte in trade with D-backs

Associated PressAug 31, 2020, 5:38 PM EDT
Miami acquired outfielder Starling Marte in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday, giving the Marlins a versatile hitter and defender as they try to make a surprising push for the playoffs.

The Diamondbacks received pitchers Caleb Smith, Humberto Mejia and a player to be named.

The 31-year-old Marte played most of his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates, where he was an All-Star in 2016. The two-time Gold Glove winner in left field was traded to the Diamondbacks during the offseason and played well, batting .311 with two homers, eight doubles and five stolen bases while playing center field.

Marte has a team option for next season. He went through personal tragedy in May when his wife, Noelia, died of a heart attack.

The Diamondbacks turned into sellers at the trade deadline after losing 10 of their past 11 games. Earlier on Monday, they also traded All-Star left-hander Robbie Ray to the Blue Jays.

The Marlins also traded infielder-outfielder Jonathan Villar to the Toronto Blue Jays for a player to be named. Villar is batting .259 with nine stolen bases and is eligible for free agency after this season.

The Marlins are in the running for a playoff spot in this year’s expanded 16-team format. They had a COVID-19 outbreak early in the year that kept them off the field for more than a week but have bounced back and their 15-15 record is good for second in the NL East.

The 29-year-old Smith has pitched just once this year, giving up one run in three innings on July 25. He was 10-11 with a 4.52 ERA in 28 starts in 2019. The 23-year-old Mejia made his big league debut earlier this year and has a 5.40 ERA in three starts.

AP Sports Writer Steven Wine in Miami contributed to this story.

Padres get Clevinger from Indians in 5th trade in 3 days

Associated PressAug 31, 2020, 2:59 PM EDT
The San Diego Padres acquired Mike Clevinger in a multiplayer deal with the Cleveland Indians on Monday, bolstering their rotation with another bold move ahead of baseball’s trade deadline.

San Diego got Clevinger, outfielder Greg Allen and a player to be named from Cleveland for a package of young players that included outfielder Josh Naylor, right-hander Cal Quantrill and catcher Austin Hedges.

Led by Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego is going for its first playoff appearance since 2006. The acquisition of Clevinger is the Padres’ fifth trade since Saturday.

San Diego acquired veteran catchers Jason Castro and Austin Nola in a pair of deals on Sunday, making Hedges expendable. First baseman Mitch Moreland came over in a trade with Boston, and the Padres added reliever Trevor Rosenthal in a deal with Kansas City.

The 29-year-old Clevinger strengthens a rotation that has had a few stumbles lately, including Garrett Richards going two or fewer innings in consecutive starts and opening-day starter Chris Paddack struggling before bouncing back with a strong performance on Sunday at Colorado.

Clevinger went 13-4 with a 2.71 ERA in 21 starts last year. The long-haired right-hander also is contractually controlled through the 2022 season.

Cleveland is in the mix for the AL Central title, but Clevinger may have wore out his welcome when he was caught breaking COVID-19 protocols a couple weeks ago, leading to a trip to the team’s alternate training site.

Clevinger and teammate Zach Plesac left the team’s Chicago hotel, socialized outside the team’s “bubble,” missed curfew and caused a rift inside the clubhouse. Clevinger returned to Cleveland’s rotation on Wednesday, pitching six effective innings in a victory over Minnesota.

Clevinger is the third front-line starter traded away by Cleveland in the past year. Trevor Bauer was shipped off to Cincinnati at the 2019 deadline, and two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber was dealt to Texas in December.

The Indians also got infielder Gabriel Arias, left-hander Joey Cantillo and infielder Owen Miller in the Clevinger deal.

Even without Clevinger, the Indians have plenty of young pitching with ace Shane Bieber, Aaron Civale, Plesac and rookie Triston McKenzie, who has looked like a seasoned veteran in two starts.

The trade could signal more moves.

All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor’s future looms over the Cleveland franchise. He has turned down several contract extensions from the club, which has acknowledged it can’t compete with what other teams can offer him as a free agent.

Lindor is under contractual control through 2021, so the Indians have to weigh chasing a World Series title — they haven’t won one since 1948 — or dealing the popular star before he walks.

