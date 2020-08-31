Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Dodgers set NL home run mark for month with 57 in August

Associated PressAug 31, 2020, 1:32 AM EDT
ARLINGTON, Texas — Cody Bellinger and the Los Angeles Dodgers set the National League record for home runs in a month. And they still haven’t lost a series all season.

Bellinger’s two-run homer gave the Dodgers 57 long balls in August after solo shots from Corey Seager and Will Smith, and LA beat the Texas Rangers 7-2 on Sunday.

The 10th home run of the season for Bellinger topped Atlanta’s previous mark of 56 home runs in June 2019. The record came in the third inning of LA’s final game of August. The club is off Monday.

Manager Dave Roberts didn’t seem interested in an asterisk for the record because the NL is using the designated hitter for the first time in the pandemic-shortened season.

“It’s still a record,” Roberts said. “It’s just a byproduct of swinging at good pitches. I don’t know how well the ball is carrying compared to the last couple of years, but it’s amazing to see the talent that we have in our lineup.”

The Dodgers, who have the best record in the majors, bounced back from a series-opening loss to the fading Rangers with consecutive wins. They now have 12 series without a loss to start the season – tied for the fifth-best season-opening run since 1969.

The 1990 Cincinnati Reds went unbeaten in 17 series before losing one. LA is among three teams next at 14, a mark the Dodgers reached in 1977 to match the 1970 Minnesota Twins. Baltimore made it a trio in 1997.

“Regardless of if you lose the first game of a series, we’re trying to win every game and there’s no panic in the clubhouse,” Roberts said. “So the goal is to keep winning series, and do that indefinitely.”

LA starter Tony Gonsolin surrendered his first run after beginning the season with 16 2/3 scoreless innings, but the right-hander still doesn’t have a win to show for his 0.51 ERA. Gonsolin came out after three innings, the third time in four starts he was pulled without going five.

Leody Taveras scored on a wild pitch to end the scoreless streak with no outs in the third. Gonsolin reloaded the bases with his third walk before getting three consecutive outs, capping his outing with his fifth strikeout on the 11th pitch to Todd Frazier.

“I probably felt the best out of the whole outing in that one at-bat,” Gonsolin said. “Just kind of battling up there, and kind of the adrenaline and the compete kind of took over.”

Seager’s ninth homer went into the Texas bullpen in right-center in the first, while Smith’s fourth was a 439-foot shot into the second deck in left field off Kyle Gibson (1-4) in the second. The Texas right-hander gave up five runs in five innings with eight strikeouts.

“It has been a little frustrating because I just looked, my last three starts I have given up six homers, I’ve gotten 19 ground balls, six flyball outs and six homers,” Gibson said. “Half of your flyballs are not supposed to leave the yard.”

Seager and Mookie Betts had two hits and two RBIs each, while Smith scored three runs.

LA BULLPEN

Rookie Victor Gonzalez was eligible for his third win in as many appearances after the left-hander replaced Gonsolin and gave up a run in 1 1/3 innings. But the victory was awarded to Scott Alexander (2-0) after the lefty retired all four batters he faced. Alexander and Dennis Santana combined to finish the game with 3 1/3 hitless innings.

FINALLY … MAYBE

The Rangers and Astros are finally supposed to get their Texas rivalry started Tuesday in Houston. The lingering issue, though, is the postponement of Sunday’s game between visiting Oakland and the Astros.

The A’s had a person in their traveling party test positive for COVID-19, forcing the postponement. Oakland went to Houston after playing a four-game series at the Rangers.

“It’s definitely on our radar,” Texas manager Chris Woodward said. “The good thing is we have an off day and we weren’t going to leave until tomorrow anyway. So we have a little bit of time to sort through it and talk with MLB and see what the latest is.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: Roberts said the best-case scenario for Justin Turner‘s return from a left hamstring strain would be Tuesday as the DH. The Dodgers are off Monday. Turner exited Friday’s game with the injury.

Rangers: Woodward said SS Elvis Andrus (lower back strain) would probably be activated from the injured list after Sunday’s game. … 2B Rougned Odor missed his sixth straight game with a right eye infection.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: LHP Alex Young (1-1, 4.70) ERA is scheduled for Tuesday’s opener of a three-game series against Arizona at home.

Rangers: RHP Jordan Lyles (1-3, 9.25) is set for Tuesday’s opener of the three-game series at Houston.

Mariners send C Nola to San Diego as part of 7-player trade

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Associated PressAug 31, 2020, 1:58 AM EDT
SEATTLE — Seattle and San Diego completed a seven-player trade Sunday night, with catcher Austin Nola joining the contending Padres and prized outfield prospect Taylor Trammel going to the Mariners as centerpieces of the deal.

Seattle sent Nola and right-handed relievers Austin Adams and Dan Altavilla to the Padres, while Trammell led a list of youngsters headed back to the Mariners. Also going to Seattle is infielder Ty France, catcher Luis Torres and reliever Andres Munoz.

Nola has the versatility to play several positions. He played first, second and third base, and both corner outfield positions last season for Seattle. This season, Nola has started 23 games behind the plate and two at first base.

Nola is hitting .306 with five home runs and 19 RBIs in 29 games, and his defense behind the plate has been praised by Seattle manager Scott Servais after Nola came up through the minors as a middle infielder. He’s the older brother of Phillies ace Aaron Nola.

Altavilla has been part of Seattle’s bullpen since 2016 but has appeared in more than 22 games only once. This season, Altavilla is 1-2 with a 7.71 ERA in 13 appearances.

Adams has not pitched this season while still recovering after tearing his ACL last September. Adams took part in the early stages of Seattle’s summer camp, but the team admitted he was pushed a little too soon and wanted to wait until he was fully recovered.

Trammell is ranked as the No. 4 prospect in the Padres organization, while Munoz – who was considered San Diego’s closer of the future before undergoing Tommy John surgery in March – made his debut in the majors last season.

“We are excited to add four talented players to the Mariners organization, all of whom are playing in their age-25 or younger seasons,” Seattle general manager Jerry Dipoto said in a statement.

It’s a massive haul for Seattle and adds another piece to a future group of outfielders that could help the Mariners end their playoff drought. Trammell joins a group that includes current center fielder Kyle Lewis and top prospects Jarred Kelenic and Julio Rodriguez, all of whom should be in the majors in the next two years.

Trammell was traded from Cincinnati to San Diego last year at the trade deadline.

Munoz appeared in 22 games last season for the Padres and was regularly clocked above 100 mph with his fastball. He had a 3.91 ERA in 22 appearances.

France has appeared in 20 games this season for the Padres and is hitting .309 with two home runs and 10 RBIs and can play both corner infield positions.

Later, the Padres acquired veteran catcher Jason Castro from the Los Angeles Angels for right-handed reliever Gerardo Reyes.

Castro will be a free agent this winter after agreeing to a $6.85 million, one-year deal with the Angels in January. The 33-year-old batted .192 with two homers and six RBIs over his 18 games with Los Angeles, but the longtime Astros and Twins backstop is a strong defensive catcher and normally a solid hitter who has produced at least 10 homers in six seasons of his career.